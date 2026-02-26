HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Small Molecule IRF5 Inhibitor Program at 15th European Lupus Meeting

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, allosteric small molecules that target natural regulatory pockets, today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) program in a poster presentation at the 15th European Lupus Meeting taking place March 4-7, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Preclinical Evaluation of IRF5 Small Molecule Inhibitors with Potent Activity in Lupus-Relevant Systems



Session: Poster Session 11: New Therapies, Including Biologics, Targeted Drugs, and Cell Therapies



Session Date and Time: Fri., Mar. 6, 7:30-18:15 GMT



Location: Poster Area

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.



HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots, as well as tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:



Natalie Wildenradt



nwildenradt@hotspotthera.com

