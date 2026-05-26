Hoth Therapeutics Awarded U.S. Patent for Cancer-Fighting HT-KIT Oncology Platform

Allowed Claims Cover Composition-of-Matter and Methods Targeting MS4A6A Pre-mRNA Splicing to Reduce Surface Expression of the High-Affinity IgE Receptor (FcεRI); Strengthens Intellectual Property Foundation Underlying the HT-KIT Mast Cell Program

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) ("Hoth" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has issued a Notice of Allowance for Hoth's HT-KIT therapeutic.

The allowed claims cover antisense oligomers of 25 to 50 linked nucleosides directed to splicing-relevant regions of the MS4A6A pre-mRNA, including intron 3, exon 4, and the intron 3/exon 4 junction, together with pharmaceutical compositions and methods for modulating MS4A6A mRNA splicing in cells or tissues. Hybridization of the disclosed oligomers is intended to reduce cell-surface expression of the high-affinity IgE receptor (FcεRI), a central driver of mast cell activation in allergic and inflammatory disease.

Strategic Importance

Foundational IP Position. Allowance establishes composition-of-matter coverage for the Company's lead antisense oligomer (SEQ ID NO: 22), including modified, morpholino, and pharmaceutical composition embodiments, providing a defensible basis for the underlying chemistry of the platform.

Allowance establishes composition-of-matter coverage for the Company's lead antisense oligomer (SEQ ID NO: 22), including modified, morpholino, and pharmaceutical composition embodiments, providing a defensible basis for the underlying chemistry of the platform. Mechanistic Differentiation. By reducing surface expression of FcεRI via exon-skipping of MS4A6A pre-mRNA, the approach addresses a node upstream of histamine release and IgE-mediated degranulation, distinct from antihistamine, anti-IgE antibody, and small-molecule mast cell inhibitor approaches.

By reducing surface expression of FcεRI via exon-skipping of MS4A6A pre-mRNA, the approach addresses a node upstream of histamine release and IgE-mediated degranulation, distinct from antihistamine, anti-IgE antibody, and small-molecule mast cell inhibitor approaches. Broad Indication Coverage. Allowed method claims and related disclosures span asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, chronic sinusitis, anaphylaxis prevention, and mast cell–driven diseases including mastocytosis and mast cell tumors.

Allowed method claims and related disclosures span asthma, atopic dermatitis, chronic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, chronic sinusitis, anaphylaxis prevention, and mast cell–driven diseases including mastocytosis and mast cell tumors. Reinforces HT-KIT. The allowed claims strengthen the intellectual property foundation underlying HT-KIT, the Company's orphan drug–designated program for mast cell–driven disease.

The allowed claims strengthen the intellectual property foundation underlying HT-KIT, the Company's orphan drug–designated program for mast cell–driven disease. Combination Optionality. The application as filed also describes combination approaches with antisense oligomers targeting FcεRIβ (MS4A2) pre-mRNA splicing, supporting future development of dual-target compositions.

Management Commentary

"This Notice of Allowance is a meaningful validation of the science underlying our mast cell platform and an important addition to the intellectual property foundation supporting HT-KIT," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics.

About HT-KIT

HT-KIT is Hoth Therapeutics' orphan drug–designated program directed at mastocytosis and other mast cell–driven diseases. The program is built around antisense oligomer–mediated modulation of pre-mRNA splicing to reduce pathological mast cell signaling. Hoth expects to finalize its IND submission in 2026, followed by first-in-human studies.

Biotechnology Operations Continue Under Subsidiary Structure



The Company 's is exploring placing its biotechnology pipeline and therapeutic development programs under a separate, wholly owned subsidiary with dedicated management and operational resources. The restructuring is intended to preserve the value of the biotechnology portfolio for shareholders while enabling the parent company to pursue emerging opportunities in AI semiconductor infrastructure and advanced computing technologies.

About Rocket One, Inc.



Rocket One Inc. is focused on the development and commercialization of spintronic computing technologies for artificial intelligence hardware acceleration and radiation-tolerant computing applications. The Company holds exclusive rights to technologies licensed for nanomagnetic matrix multiplier architecture designed as a hardware accelerator for machine learning and artificial intelligence workloads, and a skyrmion-based spintronic memory technology with potential applications in radiation-tolerant computing for defense and space systems.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement



This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:



LR Advisors LLC



Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com



www.hoththerapeutics.com



Phone: (678) 570-6791

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SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.