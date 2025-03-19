Hoth Therapeutics Announces Positive Preclinical Results for HT-KIT in Aggressive Cancer Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST). HT-KIT Triggered Significant Tumor Cell Death as Early as 24 Hours Post-treatment

New Data Demonstrates Significant Reduction in Tumor Growth and KIT Expression in Preclinical GIST Models

Induction of Tumor Cell Death – HT-KIT triggered significant tumor cell death as early as 24 hours post-treatment, while the lower dose led to delayed but substantial cell death at 72 hours.

HT-KIT triggered significant tumor cell death as early as 24 hours post-treatment, while the lower dose led to delayed but substantial cell death at 72 hours. Decreased Tumor Cell Proliferation – HT-KIT treatment inhibited cell growth and proliferation in GIST-T1 cells, as confirmed by cell count reductions and decreased fluorescence intensity in proliferation assays.

HT-KIT treatment inhibited cell growth and proliferation in GIST-T1 cells, as confirmed by cell count reductions and decreased fluorescence intensity in proliferation assays. Marked Tumor Volume Reduction in GIST Mouse Models – In a humanized xenograft model, HT-KIT treatment (12.5 mg/kg IV every three days) led to a significant reduction in tumor growth, with differences becoming statistically significant by day 8 and increasing over time.

– In a humanized xenograft model, HT-KIT treatment (12.5 mg/kg IV every three days) led to a significant reduction in tumor growth, with differences becoming statistically significant by day 8 and increasing over time. Consistent Tumor Size Reduction – Excised tumors from HT-KIT-treated mice were smaller and lighter than those in the control group, reinforcing tumor volume measurements.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced breakthrough preclinical findings demonstrating the efficacy of HT-KIT, a novel targeted therapy for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). The results highlight HT-KIT’s ability to significantly reduce tumor burden in humanized mouse models, disrupt KIT signaling pathways, and induce tumor cell death.

“These exciting findings mark a significant milestone in the development of HT-KIT as a potential new therapeutic for patients with GIST,” said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics.

“By targeting KIT mutations, which are a major driver of GIST progression, HT-KIT has shown remarkable efficacy in preclinical models, demonstrating its potential as a transformative treatment option for this difficult-to-treat cancer.”

Key Findings from the Preclinical Study:

Significant Reduction in KIT Expression – HT-KIT effectively reduced KIT receptor expression within 24 hours, with effects sustained for 72 hours.

– HT-KIT effectively reduced KIT receptor expression within 24 hours, with effects sustained for 72 hours. Induction of Tumor Cell Death – HT-KIT triggered significant tumor cell death as early as 24 hours post-treatment, while the lower dose led to delayed but substantial cell death at 72 hours.

– HT-KIT triggered significant tumor cell death as early as 24 hours post-treatment, while the lower dose led to delayed but substantial cell death at 72 hours. Decreased Tumor Cell Proliferation – HT-KIT treatment inhibited cell growth and proliferation in GIST-T1 cells, as confirmed by cell count reductions and decreased fluorescence intensity in proliferation assays.

– HT-KIT treatment inhibited cell growth and proliferation in GIST-T1 cells, as confirmed by cell count reductions and decreased fluorescence intensity in proliferation assays. Marked Tumor Volume Reduction in GIST Mouse Models – In a humanized xenograft model, HT-KIT treatment led to a significant reduction in tumor growth, with differences becoming statistically significant by day 8 and increasing over time.

– In a humanized xenograft model, HT-KIT treatment led to a significant reduction in tumor growth, with differences becoming statistically significant by day 8 and increasing over time. Consistent Tumor Size Reduction – Excised tumors from HT-KIT-treated mice were smaller and lighter than those in the control group, reinforcing tumor volume measurements.

HT-KIT: A Potential New Treatment for GIST

GIST is a rare but aggressive cancer often driven by activating mutations in the KIT receptor. Current treatment options, including tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), can face resistance over time, leading to disease progression. Hoth Therapeutics’ HT-KIT offers a novel approach by effectively reducing KIT receptor expression, disrupting tumor survival pathways, and inhibiting tumor growth in vivo.

“These results provide compelling preclinical proof-of-concept for HT-KIT in GIST treatment,” said Robb Knie. “By directly targeting the underlying genetic drivers of GIST, HT-KIT has the potential to overcome limitations of existing therapies and provide a new therapeutic strategy for patients with KIT-driven malignancies.”

Next Steps in Development

Hoth Therapeutics is committed to advancing HT-KIT toward clinical evaluation. The company is currently conducting additional preclinical studies to further validate HT-KIT’s efficacy and safety profile, with plans to initiate regulatory discussions for first-in-human trials.

For more information on Hoth Therapeutics and its innovative pipeline, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth’s current expectations, which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth’s business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, and the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems, or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third-party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, and timing of product launches; management’s expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans, and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such terms, or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Hoth’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth’s other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth’s current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

LR Advisors LLC

Email: investorrelations@hoththerapeutics.com

www.hoththerapeutics.com

Phone: (678) 570-6791

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoth-therapeutics-announces-positive-preclinical-results-for-ht-kit-in-aggressive-cancer-gastrointestinal-stromal-tumors-gist-ht-kit-triggered-significant-tumor-cell-death-as-early-as-24-hours-post-treatment-302403945.html

SOURCE Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.