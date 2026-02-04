HOOKIPA Pharma Announces Sale of Oncology Assets to NeoTrail Therapeutics

Next-generation therapeutic cancer vaccines in development for various oncology indications sold to NeoTrail Therapeutics with an undisclosed purchase price

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (OTCID: HOOK, “HOOKIPA”, the “Company”) today announced the sale of its immuno-oncology related assets, consisting primarily of the HB-200 (eseba-vec) and HB-700 development programs, to NeoTrail Therapeutics, Inc. (“NeoTrail”). The purchase price remains undisclosed.

"We are delighted that the clinical development of these promising therapeutics will continue at NeoTrail with an opportunity to deliver patient benefit in multiple major market indications,” stated Mark Winderlich, Chief R&D Officer of HOOKIPA.

The asset purchase agreement was signed on January 28, 2026, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About HB-200

Eseba-vec (also known as HB-200) is an investigational immunotherapeutic agent being evaluated for HPV16 positive cancers. HB-200 alternates the administration of both HB-201 (LCMV) and HB-202 (PICV), collectively referred to as “HB-200,” attenuated viral vectors, which on their own are replicating-based therapeutics expressing a non-oncogenic, but highly immunogenic, E7E6 fusion protein from HPV16. Positive preliminary data from a Phase 2 trial (NCT04180215) of HB-200 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16 positive head and neck cancers in the first line setting was presented in November 2024 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Conference. Trial close out activities were completed before the end of 2025. HB-200 received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency. HB-200 was developed using HOOKIPA’s proprietary arenavirus platform.

About HB-700

HB-700 is an investigational arenaviral immunotherapy designed to treat KRAS-mutated lung, colorectal, pancreatic and other cancers. HB-700 is a replicating 2-vector therapy that targets the most prevalent KRAS mutations (G12D, G12V, G12R, G12C and G13D) and has the potential to benefit more patients than single mutation inhibitors. HB-700 received Investigational New Drug application clearance from the Food and Drug Administration in April 2024 and is Phase 1 ready, with clinical trial material manufacturing completed.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “potential”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions and the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements in this press release include HOOKIPA’s statements regarding the expected closing of the asset purchase agreement and the therapeutic potential of HB-200 and HB-700. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, the failure of customary closing conditions to the asset purchase agreement, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, the risk that results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in current or future preclinical and clinical trials, including those for HB-200 and HB-700, the regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings and the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products. Any forward-looking statements and the information in this press release are as of the date of the release, and HOOKIPA undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements and information unless required by law.

