Hologic to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #holx--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

The 2025 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, May 20 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) in New York.

William Blair’s 45 th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 4 at 4 p.m. Central Time

Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 4 at 4 p.m. Central Time The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York on Thursday, June 5 at 11:05 a.m. ET

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Paula Izidoro

Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media

(858) 410-8904

paula.izidoro@hologic.com