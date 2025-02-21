HNL Lab Medicine Begins Subtyping Positive Flu A Samples for H5N1 Avian Influenza

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HNL Lab Medicine will begin subtyping all positive influenza A samples from hospitalized patients to detect H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. This enhanced surveillance effort is part of a broader initiative to monitor potential bird flu cases and protect public health in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas.

H5N1 is a strain of avian influenza that primarily spreads among birds but has recently infected humans and other mammals. Outbreaks in poultry and dairy farms across the U.S. have raised concerns about possible transmission to humans, particularly among individuals with close contact with infected animals. H5N1 is an influenza A virus, like many seasonal flu strains, and it requires subtyping to distinguish it from the common flu.

“While human cases remain rare, the presence of H5N1 in poultry and dairy farms across the country, as well as in geese in the Lehigh Valley, raises concerns for potential transmission,” said Dr. Caitlin Murphy, Clinical Lab Director at HNL Lab Medicine. “With our region’s agricultural industry and wildlife interactions, enhanced monitoring is critical to public health. Subtyping influenza A samples from hospitalized patients will help quickly identify any potential human cases of H5N1 and enable a swift public health response.”

The Lehigh Valley has a strong agricultural presence, with poultry farms, livestock operations, and migratory bird populations that could contribute to the spread of bird flu. Recently, both geese and poultry in the area have tested positive, increasing concerns about local transmission.

Bird flu symptoms in humans can range from mild flu-like signs to severe respiratory distress, and may also include eye irritation or redness, known as conjunctivitis. To prevent exposure, individuals should avoid contact with sick or dead birds, as well as their droppings, and follow proper hygiene practices, such as washing hands thoroughly after any potential contact with birds.

While flu numbers remain high in the region, subtyping is only recommended for patients with known risk factors. Symptomatic patients, particularly those with recent exposure to animals or other risk factors, should notify their provider. At the time of testing, subtyping may be recommended. Avian flu remains a low risk to the human population at this time.

HNL Lab Medicine is committed to providing high-quality diagnostic testing and supporting public health efforts through advanced laboratory capabilities. For more information about HNL Lab Medicine’s testing services and public health initiatives, visit hnl.com.

About HNL Lab Medicine

HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. With 50+ patient service centers in Pennsylvania and 14 acute care laboratories within partners’ hospital sites, and over 40 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, HNL Lab Medicine provides high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com.

