HMNC Brain Health Presented Positive Phase 2b Data at American College of Neuropsychopharmacology Annual Meeting

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health (“HMNC”), a clinical-stage precision psychiatry biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive genetic selection tools, presented new data from its Phase 2b OLIVE trial at the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) Annual Meeting on January 14, 2026, in Atlantis, Bahamas.

Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer, presented clinical findings from the OLIVE Phase 2b trial, which evaluated BH-200 (nelivaptan) in 338 patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), using a proprietary genetic selection tool designed to identify responders based on stress-axis biology.

“These results represent a significant step toward precision-guided treatment in depression,” said Dr. Hans Eriksson, Chief Medical Officer of HMNC Brain Health. “Integrating a genetic selection tool into the clinical development of BH-200 enables us to identify subgroups of patients who are more likely to benefit, moving us beyond trial-and-error prescribing”.

Positive Phase 2b Results from the OLIVE Trial (August 2025)

The OLIVE trial (N=338) evaluated BH-200, a selective vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist, in patients with MDD. The study incorporated a proprietary genetic selection tool to classify patients in three subgroups based on stress-axis dysfunction:

Full population: Clinically meaningful reduction in depressive symptoms (HAM-D17: -2.98 vs. placebo; p = 0.0003)

Genetically defined subgroup (27% of patients): Stronger and earlier response (HAM-D17: -4.47 vs. placebo; p = 0.005; MADRS: -5.95; p = 0.002)

Safety: BH-200 was generally safe and well tolerated. No serious adverse events were reported in the treatment group.





These results establish first-in-class potential for an HPA-axis modulator (HPAM) in depression and reinforce the value of HMNC’s biomarker-guided approach to identifying biologically defined responder subgroups.

About the OLIVE Trial

Design: Randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled

Sites: Eight European countries

Duration: 8-week monotherapy

Endpoints: Change in HAM-D17 score; subgroup response based on genetic stratification

Trial Size: N=338 (mITT = 331)





The OLIVE trial is the largest precision psychiatry study to date evaluating a V1b receptor antagonist in depression.

To learn more, please visit www.hmncbrainhealth.com

About BH-200 and the Nelivabon Program

BH-200 (nelivaptan) is a selective vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist under clinical development for MDD patients with hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis dysfunction. A proprietary genetic companion diagnostic is being co-developed to identify patients who are biologically most likely to benefit. BH-200 is investigational and has not been approved by the FDA, EMA, or other regulatory agencies.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a precision psychiatry biopharmaceutical company developing personalized treatments for depression based on predictive genetic selection tools. The company’s pipeline includes three Phase 2 programs in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD): Nelivabon, developing a vasopressin V1b receptor antagonist paired with a proprietary genetic selection tool; Cortibon, developing a CRHR1 antagonist with a matching companion diagnostic; and Ketabon, developing KET01, a prolonged-release oral ketamine formulation designed for safe, at-home treatment.

