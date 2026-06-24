HighRes® and Waters Collaborate to Advance Drug Discovery through Robotic Automation

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRes® today announced a strategic collaboration to enable robotic capabilities on Waters Biosciences, formerly BD Biosciences, flow cytometers to automate key experimental steps and streamline research workflows, from basic research to drug discovery.

The companies are integrating the BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometer1 with the HighRes Nucleus® Automation and Cellario® Software Platforms, enabling scientists to utilize robotic arm capabilities to run reliable, complex, multi-step experiments unattended with continuous operation of up to three times more experimental runs per day. The integration enables higher-throughput studies, improves reproducibility, and allows for greater operational efficiency.

"The BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometer, when paired with HighRes automation, is an ideal solution for laboratories running complex flow cytometry studies that demand scale and precision, including for higher volumes of experiments," said Eric Diebold, Vice President and General Manager, Instruments & informatics, Waters Biosciences, Waters Corporation. "This collaboration exemplifies our long-term commitment to advancing robotic automation across our complete portfolio of flow cytometers, unlocking a new dimension of automation for research and biopharma partners aiming to bring their potentially life-changing therapies to market even faster.”

“With this collaboration, scientists can run more experiments per day with consistent quality, reduce hands-on time from hours to minutes, and design assays that were previously too complex or time-sensitive to automate – with every step tracked for complete data integrity and reproducibility,” said Ira Hoffman, CEO, HighRes. “By combining BD’s expertise in flow cytometry and HighRes’ leadership in lab automation, we are enabling more labs around the world to operate with true end-to-end confidence.”

Labs interested in deploying the BD FACSLyric™ with HighRes automation can schedule a consultation today. More information can be found at highres.com.

About HighRes

HighRes partners with life science organizations to implement intelligent data and lab automation workflows that empower every team member to plan and execute efficient and reproducible science. Visit our website to learn more at highres.com.

1 RUO disclaimer for US: BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometers are Class 1 Laser Products. The BD FACSLyric™ Flow Cytometer is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic or therapeutic procedures.

Thomas Rawlins

TRawlins@HighRes.com

+1 (508) 212-4881

VP, Marketing

HighRes