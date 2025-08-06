Henry Schein Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second-quarter 2025 GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.80 GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2024

Second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.23 non-GAAP diluted EPS in the second quarter of 2024

Maintains guidance for 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $4.80 to $4.94, mid-single digit 2025 Adjusted EBITDA growth, and sales growth of 2% to 4%

Takes next steps in collaboration with KKR to pursue additional opportunities to create shareholder value



MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

“We had good sales growth in our Global Distribution Group this quarter while experiencing lower margins in the U.S. versus the prior year primarily resulting from lower glove pricing as well as time-limited targeted sales initiatives. We are pleased with the results from these initiatives and have returned to normal levels of promotional activity. Our Specialty Products and Technology Groups continued to deliver strong results, driven primarily by sales from innovative products and solutions, and cost efficiencies,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. “Our full-year guidance, which we are maintaining, continues to reflect earnings weighted to the second half of the year. We expect 2025 to be the base year from which to grow and achieve our previously provided long-term goal of high-single digit to low-double digit earnings growth.”

“Partnering with KKR Capstone, we have engaged two leading global management consulting firms to support our efforts to enhance distribution gross margins, including accelerating sales of our owned-products portfolio, and to support our ongoing company-wide initiatives to increase efficiencies. We expect these projects, which expand on our BOLD+1 strategy, to start producing results towards the beginning of 2026, and will support our ongoing initiatives to drive superior customer satisfaction and our financial goal of high-single digit to low-double digit earnings growth,” Mr. Bergman added.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total net sales for the quarter were $3.2 billion. As-reported total net sales increased 3.3% and reflects 1.9% internal sales growth, 0.8% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 0.6% sales increase resulting from foreign currency exchange. Second-quarter sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A 1 .

for the quarter were $3.2 billion. As-reported total net sales increased 3.3% and reflects 1.9% internal sales growth, 0.8% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 0.6% sales increase resulting from foreign currency exchange. Second-quarter sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A . Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales for the quarter increased 2.9%, and by 2.4% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024. The main components include: Global Dental Distribution merchandise sales for the quarter increased 0.3% and decreased 0.4% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024. U.S. volume increased at lower average selling prices compared with the second quarter of 2024, partly due to glove pricing and time-limited targeted sales initiatives. International sales were impacted by the timing of Easter. Global Dental Distribution equipment sales for the quarter increased 3.0%, and by 1.6% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024. Sales growth was strong internationally and offset by lower sales in the U.S., resulting from a slow-down in orders beginning in May due to short-term economic uncertainty resulting from tariffs, which then returned to normal by the end of the quarter. Global Medical Distribution sales for the quarter increased 6.1%, and by 6.0% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024, reflecting increased patient traffic to physician offices, strong growth in our home solutions business, and growth from acquisitions. Global Value-added Services sales for the quarter increased 3.6%, and by 3.7% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024. Sales growth was impacted this quarter by lower sales in our practice transitions business as a result of a high prior year comparable.

for the quarter increased 2.9%, and by 2.4% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024. The main components include: Global Specialty Products sales for the quarter increased 4.2%, and by 3.3% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024, reflecting continued growth in implant and biomaterial sales as well as endodontic consumables, offset in part by lower orthodontic sales.

for the quarter increased 4.2%, and by 3.3% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024, reflecting continued growth in implant and biomaterial sales as well as endodontic consumables, offset in part by lower orthodontic sales. Global Technology sales for the quarter increased 7.4%, and by 6.6% in constant currencies compared with the second quarter of 2024, reflecting strong sales growth in practice management systems, including Dentrix Ascend and Dentally cloud-based solutions, as well as in revenue cycle management products.

GAAP net income 2 for the quarter was $86 million, or $0.70 per diluted share 4 , and compares with second-quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $104 million, or $0.80 per diluted share.

for the quarter was $86 million, or $0.70 per diluted share , and compares with second-quarter 2024 GAAP net income of $104 million, or $0.80 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income 2 for the quarter was $135 million, or $1.10 per diluted share 4 , and compares with second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income of $158 million, or $1.23 per diluted share.

for the quarter was $135 million, or $1.10 per diluted share , and compares with second-quarter 2024 non-GAAP net income of $158 million, or $1.23 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the quarter was $256 million and compares with second-quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $268 million.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Total net sales for the first half of 2025 were $6.4 billion. As-reported total net sales for the first half of 2025 increased 1.6% and reflects 1.1% internal sales growth, 1.0% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 0.5% sales decrease resulting from foreign currency exchange. Year-to-date sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A 1 .

for the first half of 2025 were $6.4 billion. As-reported total net sales for the first half of 2025 increased 1.6% and reflects 1.1% internal sales growth, 1.0% sales growth from acquisitions, and a 0.5% sales decrease resulting from foreign currency exchange. Year-to-date sales growth is detailed in Exhibit A . GAAP net income 2 for the first half of the year was $196 million, or $1.58 per diluted share 4 , and compares with first half of 2024 GAAP net income of $197 million, or $1.52 per diluted share.

for the first half of the year was $196 million, or $1.58 per diluted share , and compares with first half of 2024 GAAP net income of $197 million, or $1.52 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income 2 for the first half of the year was $278 million, or $2.25 per diluted share 4 , and compares with first half 2024 non-GAAP net income of $301 million, or $2.33 per diluted share.

for the first half of the year was $278 million, or $2.25 per diluted share , and compares with first half 2024 non-GAAP net income of $301 million, or $2.33 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA3 for the first half of 2025 was $515 million, and compares with first half 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $523 million.

Restructuring Plan

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $23 million in restructuring costs and expects to achieve annual run-rate savings of over $100 million by the end of 2025, which is when the current plan is expected to have been completed.

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of common stock at an average price of $70.88 per share for a total of $259 million.

This included approximately 3.1 million shares of its common stock under its previously announced Accelerated Stock Repurchase plan (ASR) at an average price of $71.60 per share, for a total of $223 million, which followed the Company’s sale of 3.3 million shares of common stock at an average price of $76.10 per share for a total of $250 million, to KKR. The ASR plan was completed in July.

In addition, the Company repurchased approximately 0.5 million shares of common stock at an average price of $67.36 per share, for a total of $36 million. The impact of these share repurchases on second-quarter diluted EPS was immaterial.

At the end of the quarter, Henry Schein had $432 million authorized and available for future stock repurchases, plus a further $27 million authorized under the ASR.

2025 Financial Guidance

Henry Schein today maintained its financial guidance for 2025. Guidance is for current continuing operations as well as acquisitions that have closed and does not include the impact of restructuring expenses, amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, the insurance claim recovery associated with the cybersecurity incident, changes in contingent consideration, costs associated with shareholder advisory matters and select value creation consulting costs, and litigation settlements. This guidance also assumes that foreign currency exchange rates will remain generally consistent with current levels, that the effects of tariffs can be mitigated, and includes expected remeasurement gains related to the purchase of controlling interests of previously held non-controlling equity investments, consistent with business strategy.

2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. is maintained at $4.80 to $4.94, reflecting growth of 1% to 4%.

2025 total sales growth is unchanged and is expected to be approximately 2% to 4% over 2024.

2025 Adjusted EBITDA3 growth is unchanged and is expected to increase mid-single digits compared with 2024.

Adjustments to 2025 GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS

The Company is providing guidance for 2025 diluted EPS on a non-GAAP basis and for 2025 Adjusted EBITDA, as noted above. The Company is not providing a reconciliation of its 2025 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance to its projected 2025 diluted EPS prepared on a GAAP basis, or its 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income prepared on a GAAP basis. This is because the Company is unable to provide without unreasonable effort an estimate of restructuring costs related to an ongoing initiative to drive operating efficiencies, including the corresponding tax effect, which will be included in the Company’s 2025 diluted EPS and net income, prepared on a GAAP basis. The inability to provide this reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence, magnitude, financial impact and timing of related costs.

Management does not believe these items are representative of the Company’s underlying business performance. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Second-Quarter 2025 Conference Call Webcast

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2025 financial results today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individual investors are invited to listen to the conference call through Henry Schein’s website by visiting https://investor.henryschein.com/webcasts. In addition, a replay will be available beginning shortly after the call has ended for a period of one week.

The Company will be posting slides that provide a summary of its second-quarter 2025 financial results on its website at https://www.henryschein.com/us-en/Corporate/investor-presentations.aspx.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our main distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.7 billion in 2024, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.2 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In accordance with the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we provide the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. All forward-looking statements made by us are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These statements include total sales growth, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA guidance and are generally identified by the use of such terms as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “anticipate,” “to be,” “to make” or other comparable terms. A fuller discussion of our operations, financial condition and status of litigation matters, including factors that may affect our business and future prospects, is contained in documents we have filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and will be contained in all subsequent periodic filings we make with the SEC. These documents identify in detail important risk factors that could cause our actual performance to differ materially from current expectations.

Risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current and historical results include, but are not limited to: our dependence on third parties for the manufacture and supply of our products and where we manufacture products, our dependence on third parties for raw materials or purchased components; risks relating to the achievement of our strategic growth objectives, including anticipated results of restructuring and value-optimization initiatives; risks related to the Strategic Partnership Agreement with KKR Hawaii Aggregator L.P. entered into in January 2025; transitions in senior company leadership; our ability to develop or acquire and maintain and protect new products (particularly technology and specialty products) and services and utilize new technologies that achieve market acceptance with acceptable margins; transitional challenges associated with acquisitions and joint ventures, including the failure to achieve anticipated synergies/benefits, as well as significant demands on our operations, information systems, legal, regulatory, compliance, financial and human resources functions in connection with acquisitions, dispositions and joint ventures; certain provisions in our governing documents that may discourage third-party acquisitions of us; adverse changes in supplier rebates or other purchasing incentives; risks related to the sale of corporate brand products; risks related to activist investors; security risks associated with our information systems and technology products and services, such as cyberattacks or other privacy or data security breaches (including the October 2023 incident); effects of a highly competitive (including, without limitation, competition from third-party online commerce sites) and consolidating market; political, economic, and regulatory influences on the health care industry; risks from expansion of customer purchasing power and multi-tiered costing structures; increases in shipping costs for our products or other service issues with our third-party shippers, and increases in fuel and energy costs; changes in laws and policies governing manufacturing, development and investment in territories and countries where we do business; general global and domestic macro-economic and political conditions, including inflation, deflation, recession, unemployment (and corresponding increase in under-insured populations), consumer confidence, sovereign debt levels, fluctuations in energy pricing and the value of the U.S. dollar as compared to foreign currencies and changes to other economic indicators; failure to comply with existing and future regulatory requirements, including relating to health care; risks associated with the EU Medical Device Regulation; failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to health care fraud or other laws and regulations; failure to comply with laws and regulations relating to the collection, storage and processing of sensitive personal information or standards in electronic health records or transmissions; changes in tax legislation, changes in tax rates and availability of certain tax deductions; risks related to product liability, intellectual property and other claims; risks associated with customs policies or legislative import restrictions; risks associated with disease outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics (such as the COVID-19 pandemic), or similar wide-spread public health concerns and other natural or man-made disasters; risks associated with our global operations; the threat or outbreak of war (including, without limitation, geopolitical wars), terrorism or public unrest (including, without limitation, the war in Ukraine, the Israel-Gaza war and other unrest and threats in the Middle East and the possibility of a wider European or global conflict); changes to laws and policies governing foreign trade, tariffs and sanctions or greater restrictions on imports and exports, including changes to international trade agreements and the current imposition of (and the potential for additional) tariffs by the U.S. on numerous countries and retaliatory tariffs; supply chain disruption; litigation risks; new or unanticipated litigation developments and the status of litigation matters; our dependence on our senior management, (including, without limitation, succession planning for our Chief Executive Officer), employee hiring and retention, increases in labor costs or health care costs, and our relationships with customers, suppliers and manufacturers; and disruptions in financial markets. The order in which these factors appear should not be construed to indicate their relative importance or priority.

We caution that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Accordingly, any forward-looking statements contained herein should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no duty and have no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Included within the press release are non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Income prepared under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures adjust the Company’s actual results prepared under GAAP to exclude certain items. In the schedule attached to the press release, the non-GAAP measures have been reconciled to and should be considered together with the Consolidated Statements of Income. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. The impact of certain items that are excluded include integration and restructuring costs, and amortization of acquisition-related assets, because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions we consummate and occur on an unpredictable basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented solely for informational and comparative purposes and should not be regarded as a replacement for corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

1 See Exhibit A for details of sales growth. Internal sales growth is calculated from total net sales using constant foreign currency exchange rates and excludes sales from acquisitions.

2 See Exhibit B for a reconciliation of GAAP net income and diluted EPS to non-GAAP net income and diluted EPS.

3 See Exhibit C for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

4 References to diluted EPS refer to diluted EPS attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.

(TABLES TO FOLLOW)

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 28, June 29, June 28, June 29, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 3,240 $ 3,136 $ 6,408 $ 6,308 Cost of sales 2,224 2,118 4,392 4,278 Gross profit 1,016 1,018 2,016 2,030 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 778 781 1,516 1,572 Depreciation and amortization 64 63 126 124 Restructuring costs 23 15 48 25 Operating income 151 159 326 309 Other income (expense): Interest income 9 6 15 11 Interest expense (38) (32) (73) (62) Other, net (1) (1) (2) 1 Income before taxes, equity in earnings of affiliates and noncontrolling interests 121 132 266 259 Income taxes (31) (33) (66) (65) Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 4 6 7 9 Net income 94 105 207 203 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8) (1) (11) (6) Net income attributable to Henry Schein, Inc. $ 86 $ 104 $ 196 $ 197 Earnings per share attributable to Henry Schein, Inc.: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.81 $ 1.59 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 1.58 $ 1.52 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 121,927,867 127,784,380 122,852,702 128,252,628 Diluted 122,636,948 128,646,506 123,739,381 129,206,780

HENRY SCHEIN, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except share data) June 28, December 28, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 145 $ 122 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $86 and $78 1,645 1,482 Inventories, net 1,908 1,810 Prepaid expenses and other 545 569 Total current assets 4,243 3,983 Property and equipment, net 587 531 Operating lease right-of-use assets 300 293 Goodwill 4,085 3,887 Other intangibles, net 1,041 1,023 Investments and other 650 501 Total assets $ 10,906 $ 10,218 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 918 $ 962 Bank credit lines 901 650 Current maturities of long-term debt 27 56 Operating lease liabilities 81 75 Accrued expenses: Payroll and related 285 303 Taxes 170 139 Other 625 618 Total current liabilities 3,007 2,803 Long-term debt 2,090 1,830 Deferred income taxes 147 102 Operating lease liabilities 259 259 Other liabilities 504 387 Total liabilities 6,007 5,381 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 811 806 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 480,000,000 shares authorized, 121,895,045 outstanding on June 28, 2025 and 124,155,884 outstanding on December 28, 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 186 - Retained earnings 3,485 3,771 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (227) (379) Total Henry Schein, Inc. stockholders' equity 3,445 3,393 Noncontrolling interests 643 638 Total stockholders' equity 4,088 4,031 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 10,906 $ 10,218

Investors



Ronald N. South

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ronald.south@henryschein.com

(631) 843-5500



Graham Stanley

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategic Financial Project Officer

graham.stanley@henryschein.com

(631) 843-5500



Media



Tim Vassilakos

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

timothy.vassilakos@henryschein.com

(516) 510-0926