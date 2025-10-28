SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Hengrui Pharma Reports Steady Growth in Q3 2025 Driven by Innovation and Global Expansion

October 28, 2025 
SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hengrui Pharma (600276.SH; 01276.HK) reported revenue of RMB23.20 billion for the first three quarters of 2025, up 14.85% year-on-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB5.75 billion, increased by 24.50% compared with the same period last year.

One NME was approved in China, while eight NDA submissions were made and 48 clinical trial approvals were granted during the period, with four programs admitted to breakthrough-therapy designation lists. The GLP-1/GIP dual agonist HRS9531 reported positive Phase III topline results in weight management, advancing one of the company's key late-stage metabolic assets.

At ESMO 2025 in Berlin, Hengrui presented 46 oncology studies across 14 innovative programs — including nine oral presentations, one of which was published in The Lancet — marking its strongest presence to date at a major global cancer congress. In parallel, Hengrui signed three licensing deals with multinational partners in the third quarter, collectively exceeding US$10 billion in potential transaction value.

Hengrui will remain focused on advancing its homegrown R&D innovation and strengthening global execution through clinical development and strategic partnerships to deliver more cutting-edge therapies to patients worldwide.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hengrui-pharma-reports-steady-growth-in-q3-2025-driven-by-innovation-and-global-expansion-302595258.html

SOURCE Hengrui Pharma

Asia China Earnings
