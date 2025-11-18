Hemostemix to Showcase Breakthrough Wound Healing Therapy at Innovations in Wound Care Conference Florida

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), a leader in regenerative medicine, will attend the Innovations in Wound Care Conference from December 11-14, 2025 in Key West, Florida. The company will highlight its world-leading angiogenic cell therapy, ACP-01, which regenerates circulation, heals ulcers, alleviates pain, and improves quality of life for patients with advanced wound care needs including Peripheral Arterial Disease, Critical Limb-Threatening Ischemia (CLTI).

Last week, Hemostemix completed a Grand Rounds presentation at the University of Florida Department of Vascular Surgery, featuring Dr. Fraser Henderson, Neurosurgeon. The session reviewed clinical insights from the treatment of 498 subjects including across five Phase I trials, one Phase II double-blind randomized controlled trial, and one retrospective study. Four of Hemostemix' studies detailed wound healing that saved limbs from amputation, including the double blind randomized phase II trial of no option CLTI subjects:

Henderson et al. (J Biomed Res Environ Sci, 2024): Published ulcer size in the treated group decreased from a mean of 146 mm 2 to 0.48 mm 2 (p = 0.01) by 3 months ( wound size reduced from the size of a wild strawberry to the size of one grain of sand ). There was no significant decrease in the size of the ulcers of the placebo group (p < 0.54). At one year there were no complications related to treatment. The treatment group had one amputation (4.8%) and one death (4.8%); the placebo group had 2 amputations (25%) and 1 death (12.5%).

(Journal of the Medical Association of Thailand, 2009): Reported . Szabo et al. (Cytotherapy, 2013): At 2-year follow-up in the control group: 20% mortality and 75% required major amputations; in the treated group: 0% mortality, and 70% of limbs saved from amputation . At 3-month follow-up, the change in hemodynamic parameters showed a significant increase in the treated group over the control group.

(Cytotherapy, 2013): At 2-year follow-up in the control group: . Misskey et al. (UBC & University of Toronto 2023): Healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in the other 83% patients.

Why It Matters: ACP-01 is currently available under Florida SB-1768. Up to 500,000 Floridians live with pain associated with non-healing wounds - a $500-$600 million market growing at CAGR of 5-6% that is expected to grow to $700-$800 million within the next five years.

Watch the CLTI Grand Rounds Replay on YouTube

Quote from Thomas Smeenk, President & CEO:

"Our mission is simple yet profound: to treat pain, heal wounds that otherwise will not heal, save limbs and improve patients' quality of life. ACP-01 is the world's leading therapy for regenerating circulation and healing wounds where traditional options have failed. We are proud to share our clinical success and collaborate with physicians at the Innovations in Wound Care Conference to advance patient care."

Investor Highlights:

Hemostemix operates in a global wound care market projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030, driven by rising rates of diabetes, vascular disease, and chronic wounds. With ACP-01 already available under Florida SB-1768 and supported by robust clinical evidence, Hemostemix is positioned as a first-mover in regenerative medicine for limb salvage. The company trades on (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) and (FSE: 2VF0), offering investors exposure to a high-growth sector with significant unmet medical need.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is scaling and selling autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell™ (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

