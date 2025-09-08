Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Manufacturing Partnership with Made Scientific

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Manufacturing Partnership with Made Scientific to Advance HG-CT-1 CAR-T Therapy

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), is pleased to announce a manufacturing partnership with Made Scientific, a leading U.S.-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), to advance HG-CT-1, the Company's autologous Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) in adults.

Under the agreement, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals will leverage Made Scientific's specialized expertise in CAR-T cell therapy technology transfer and manufacturing at its GMP facilities in Newark and Princeton, NJ, which are equipped for both clinical and commercial supply of cell therapies. The collaboration is expected to accelerate Company's ongoing Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1 in adult patients and to support the potential inclusion of additional cohorts for pediatric r/r AML patients.

The Company has already made significant progress in the trial, with early clinical data supporting growing confidence in both safety and potential efficacy.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"Partnering with a trusted CDMO like Made Scientific is essential to the success of HG-CT-1, our lead CAR-T therapy. Made's expertise in cell therapy manufacturing will be instrumental in driving the continued progress of this potentially breakthrough therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory AML, fully in line with our identity as a life saving company."

Syed T. Husain, Chairman & CEO of Made Scientific, said:

"Our collaboration with Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals reflects Made Scientific's commitment to advancing next-generation cell therapies that address urgent, unmet medical needs. Through our integrated development and manufacturing solutions and highly experienced team, we are proud to support Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals as they advance HG-CT-1 in their Phase I clinical trial."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a leading US-based cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products for clinical and commercial supply. Operating from two U.S.-based manufacturing facilities, Made Scientific combines the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of a specialist CDMO with the global expertise and resources of GC Corporation of South Korea, a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

