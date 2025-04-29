Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Final Results

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces its final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/.

Key Highlights

The Company commenced Phase I clinical trials of its HG-CT-1 product candidate.

Continuing development of Chimeric Bait Receptor antiviral/biodefence platform, which gained attention at major conferences.

Successfully raised £3.9 million (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of new ordinary shares during the year ended 31 December 2024, and a further £1.3 million in early 2025.

Fuller details of these developments are contained in the full, unedited text of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2024 below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3187G_1-2025-4-25.pdf

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

