Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Final Results

April 29, 2025 | 
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces its final audited results for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Annual Report is available to view on the Company's website at https://hemogenyx.com/.

Key Highlights

  • The Company commenced Phase I clinical trials of its HG-CT-1 product candidate.

  • Continuing development of Chimeric Bait Receptor antiviral/biodefence platform, which gained attention at major conferences.

  • Successfully raised £3.9 million (before expenses) through the allotment and issue of new ordinary shares during the year ended 31 December 2024, and a further £1.3 million in early 2025.

Fuller details of these developments are contained in the full, unedited text of the final results for the year ended 31 December 2024 below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3187G_1-2025-4-25.pdf

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



