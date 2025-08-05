Hemato Oncology Testing Market Size to Hit USD 15.72 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global hemato oncology testing market size is calculated at USD 4.55 billion in 2024, grow to USD 5.15 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 15.72 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2034.

The hemato-oncology testing market is expanding because the rising prevalence of myeloma & lymphoma, increasing demand for targeted therapy, and accessibility of progressive molecular techniques for hemato-oncology diagnostics drive the growth of the market. Recent advancements facilitated more sophisticated devices such as single-cell sequencing, optical genome mapping (OGM), and long-read sequencing. These technologies overcome the challenges of short-read NGS.

Hemato Oncology Testing Market Highlights:

• North America dominated the hemato-oncology testing market revenue shares in 2024.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By cancer, the lymphoma segment dominated the market with a revenue share in 2024.

• By cancer, the leukemia segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By product, the services segment held the largest market share in 2024.

• By product, the assay kits and reagents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By technology, the PCR segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

• By technology, the NGS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By end use, the hospitals segment held the highest market share in 2024.

• By end use, the academic & research institute segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The hemato oncology testing market is expanding due to these tests supporting to diagnosis of anemia, infection, and any type of blood cancer. They also detect blood-clotting disorders and leukemia. Hematology is significant in understanding the behaviour of blood cancers and ensuring timely and precise diagnosis. Blood cancers, which include leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, affect the blood cells, bone marrow, spleen, and lymphatic system. These cancers disturb the normal functioning of blood cells, harming the body’s capability to fight infections, transport oxygen, and clot properly.

The earlier blood cancer is detected, the increase the chances of effective treatment. Hematologists specialize in identifying elusive changes in blood cells, often before symptoms become apparent to the patient. Early detection leads to more efficient treatments and better patient outcomes. Early detection requires less treatment and less time spent recovering and also increases the chance of survival.

Prominent Hemato Oncology Tests:

Test Application Complete blood count (CBC) To help diagnose anemia, certain cancers of the blood, and inflammatory diseases. Also to watch for blood loss and infection. Platelet count To diagnose or to watch certain types of bleeding and clotting disorders. Partial thromboplastin time (PTT) To evaluate bleeding and clotting disorders. Also, to watch anticoagulation (anticlotting) therapies.

Latest Trends of the Market

⬥︎ In July 2025, the Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to sunvozertinib for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

⬥︎ In May 2025, Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio. The additions include new test offerings for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies and enhanced biopharma solutions designed to accelerate clinical trials and companion diagnostic development.

Recent Emergence of New Technology: Market’s Largest Potential

Recent investigation and introduction of new technologies like next-generation sequencing or digital droplet PCR for myeloid and lymphatic malignancies in laboratory routine, or liquid biopsy for people with lymphoid malignancies. Personalized therapies like FLT3 or IDH1/IDH2 inhibitors for acute myeloid leukemia are an ongoing clinical practice. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) enables high-throughput recognition of molecular changes in cancer. NGS has quickly progressed from a hopeful research tool to a core component of the clinical laboratory. Sequencing of tumor cells offers a significant step in identifying somatic driver mutations that not only characterize the disease but also impact treatment decisions, which drives the market growth.

⬥︎ For Instance, In May 2025, Illumina Inc. announced an expanded clinical oncology portfolio, unlocking the next new solutions to advance precision oncology and improve the standard of care. The company's broad range of clinical offerings will accelerate access to precision oncology for more patients with cancer. Illumina tumor profiling and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions will be on display at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Hemato Oncology Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 5.15 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 15.72 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Cancer, Product, Technology, End use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Russia; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; India; China; Japan; Australia; Thailand; Singapore; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Kuwait Key companies profiled F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, EntroGen, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd., ASURAGEN, INC, ArcherDX, Inc. (IDT)

Hemato Oncology Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Cancer Analysis:

The lymphoma segment dominates in the hemato-oncology testing market, as this cancer affects the lymphatic system, which is the body's disease-fighting network. It comprises the spleen, lymph nodes, bone marrow, and thymus gland. The main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Symptoms include engorged lymph nodes, fatigue, significant weight loss, and fever. The rate of novel cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma was 18.7 per 100,000 men and women per year.

On the other hand, the leukemia segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as this cancer of the body's blood-forming tissues, including the bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Considered due to the huge growth of abnormal blood cells. It can be acute or chronic, and symptoms include fatigue, bruising, bleeding, fever, infections, and weight loss. The rate of new cases of leukemia was 14.4 per 100,000 men and women per year, based on 2018–2022 cases.

By Product Analysis:

The services segment dominated the market in 2024, as these services treat both cancer and blood disorders, offering comprehensive care. They provide targeted treatment plans, ensuring better patient results. Their expertise aids in managing multifaceted conditions efficiently. It provides different psychosocial support services to help patients and their families deal with the disease and its treatment.

On the other hand, the assay kits and reagents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it offers researchers a multipurpose solution for cancerous tissue and ctDNA analysis with an integrated end-to-end research workflow. With accurate and reliable analysis of ultra-low ctDNA detection, as well as formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. Every kit includes reagents for DNA extraction, sample input QC, library preparation, target enrichment, hearty bioinformatics, secondary analysis, and reporting.

By Technology Analysis:

The PCR segment dominated the market in 2024, as PCR includes the ease of quantification, better sensitivity, reproducibility, and exactness, rapid analysis, better control of quality in the process, and reduced challenges of contamination. Quantitative real-time PCR determines gene deletions or duplications. Additionally, melting curve analysis proximately after PCR identifies small mutations, down to single base changes. Real-time PCR approaches are a favourable option for the analysis of tumor markers.

On the other hand, the NGS segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as it is applied to recognize novel and rare cancer mutations, identify familial cancer mutation carriers, and offer molecular rationale for suitable targeted therapy. Next-generation sequencing offers deep insights into the molecular underpinnings of cancer and helps advance the promise of targeted medicine.

By End Use Analysis:

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2024, as the hospital hemato test supports to capture, identification, and counting of circulating tumor cells in a blood sample. CTCs are cancer cells that separate from solid tumors and enter the blood circulation. This cancer blood test is performed before the start of therapy or during treatment. Many blood tests are not used on their own to diagnose cancer. But they can offer clues that may lead healthcare providers to make the diagnosis.

On the other hand, the academic & research institute segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, as academic & research institutes use advanced make it simple to detect circulating tumor DNA in blood samples, which could allow earlier cancer diagnosis and support guide treatment. Experts developed a novel blood test that could screen cancer patients to support making their treatment safer and more efficient.

By Regional Insight

North America dominated the hemato oncology testing market in 2024, due to increasing cancer rates, as well a growing obesity, intake of highly processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles. North American health systems are challenged by a rapidly growing aging population, which is causing a rise in the burden of hematologic malignancies. More than 1.6 million North Americans are presently living with or have been affected by some form of blood cancer, which contributes to the growth of the market.

⬥︎ For Instance,In March 2025, NeoGenomics, Inc., a leading provider of oncology testing services, announced the acquisition of Pathline, LLC, a CLIA/CAP/NYS-certified laboratory based in New Jersey. The acquisition strengthens NeoGenomics’ commercial presence in the Northeast U.S., expanding its service capabilities and accelerating growth in molecular and hematology-oncology testing by establishing a local presence for the company in a historically underpenetrated but rapidly growing geographical region of the country.

In the United States, blood cancer almost 10 % of all diagnosed cancers every year. Childhood leukemia alone accounts for approximately 25.1 % of all cancers in children, which increases the demand for advanced treatment options, driving the growth of the market.

Why Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing in the Hemato Oncology Testing Market?

The APAC region is increasingly populated, accounting for 60 % of the people worldwide. Cancer is a significant cause of mortality and morbidity, with variable results seen in the Asia-Pacific region due to substantial differences in cancer care and treatment. In rapidly evolving nations such as India, enlarged exposure to harmful radiation and chemicals from manufacturing processes damages DNA and elevates the challenges of blood cancers, which drives the growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Hemato Oncology Testing Market

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Abbott

• EntroGen, Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

• ASURAGEN, INC

• ArcherDX, Inc. (IDT)

What is Going Around the Globe?

⬥︎ In July 2025, Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, will make the CNSide cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay platform and testing services commercially available in Texas

⬥︎ In July 2025, Rintatolimod Plus Durvalumab Shows Encouraging Early Outcomes in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc., in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands, suggests a potential advancement in a disease setting historically challenging for therapeutic intervention.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the hemato oncology testing market.

By Cancer

• Leukemia

o Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

o Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL)

o Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

o Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

• Lymphoma

o Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

o Hodgkin Lymphoma

• Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

o Polycythemia vera (PV)

o Essential thrombocythemia (ET)

o Myelofibrosis (MF)

• Other Cancers

By Product

• Assay Kits and Reagents

• Services

By Technology

• PCR

o Real-time qPCR

o Digital PCR

• IHC

• NGS

• Cytogenetics

• Others

By End Use

• Hospitals

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

By Regional

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

