Helius Announces Positive Outcome of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator PoNS® Stroke Registrational Program and Upcoming Submission to FDA Under Breakthrough Designation

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced positive outcome from the PoNS (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) Stroke Registrational Program (SRP) supporting a planned FDA submission seeking an indication for gait and balance deficit in patients with chronic symptoms of stroke under the current Breakthrough Device Designation.

The key primary outcomes from the SRP indicate that:

A double-blind randomized clinical trial met the primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant greater improvements in gait and/or balance deficit due to stroke with active PoNS therapy with and without including additional data from an open label study using statistical methods to balance baseline characteristics.

The studies also confirmed a minimal incidence of adverse events and good treatment tolerability.

“The successful execution of the PoNS SRP and the positive results of the clinical trials mark an important milestone in advancing the standard of care for stroke and offer individuals suffering from gait/balance disability a meaningful therapeutic option to rehabilitate and regain their functionality,” stated Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D., Helius’ Chief Medical Officer. “We look forward to releasing the SRP’s study results this quarter and to continuing working closely with FDA under the upcoming application for authorization of the Agency’s breakthrough designated PoNS device.”

Helius started the SRP in March 2024 after a positive interaction with the FDA on the data development program, study design, and endpoints. The SRP includes two pivotal Sponsor-initiated clinical studies: a double-blind, randomized controlled trial and a single-arm trial, which began in April 2024. The SRP is also supported by a pilot investigator-initiated, double-blind randomized controlled trial by Dr. Steve Kautz and Dr. Mark Bowden of MUSC (SC) and Brook Rehabilitation (FL) respectively, which began late in the fall of 2023. All three clinical trials enrolled patients from the same patient population and shared the same study structure/endpoints aimed at establishing the efficacy and safety of PoNS in people with gait deficit due to chronic stroke.

A total of 159 patients were enrolled across the three studies, with 130 patients completing both the 12-week study treatment phase and the 12-week post treatment follow-up period, at 10 clinical sites including centers of excellence for stroke rehabilitation across the US and Canada. Study participants received the (active or sham) study treatment in combination with physical therapy according to the current guidelines for functional rehabilitation of people with chronic stroke.

The primary endpoints for all three studies included improvement of gait and/or balance deficit after 12 weeks of study treatment with two key multiplicity-controlled secondary endpoints assessing risk of falling and 12-week durability of effect. The double-blind randomized clinical trial met the primary endpoint of demonstrating statistically significant greater improvements in gait and/or balance deficit due to stroke with active PoNS Therapy with and without including additional data from an open label study using statistical methods to balance baseline characteristics. The studies also demonstrated minimal incidence of adverse events and confirmed good treatment tolerability.

“More than 7 million patients suffer from the symptoms of stroke and about 80% of them have balance and gait deficit, resulting in a large addressable market with a high risk of falling,” said Dane Andreeff, Helius’ CEO. “We look forward to a positive outcome of the submission to the FDA and to bringing this impactful treatment to everyone living with the consequences of a stroke.”

The PoNS has not yet been approved in the United States for use in stroke rehabilitation and remains investigational for this use. Helius is planning to file a submission to the FDA for an indication in stroke during the third quarter of 2025 under its current FDA breakthrough designation for stroke.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it’s used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS or Helius Medical Technologies, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “goal,” “aim” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding future presentation and uses of the PoNSTEP study results, the availability of commercial reimbursement and the uses and effectiveness of PoNS and PoNS Therapy.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives, availability of funds, the Company’s ability to find additional sources of funding, manufacturing, labor shortage and supply chain risks, including risks related to manufacturing delays, the Company’s ability to obtain national Medicare insurance coverage and to obtain a reimbursement code, the Company’s ability to continue to build internal commercial infrastructure, secure state distribution licenses, market awareness of the PoNS device, future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and the FDA regulatory submission review and approval process, other development activities, ongoing government regulation, and other risks detailed from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Trip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com