Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Promotes Dustin Hillis to President

Knoxville, TN, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies (OTC PINK: HITC), a global leader in AI-driven safety and monitoring solutions, proudly announces the promotion of Dustin Hillis from Chief Strategy Officer to President.

Mr. Hillis has brought a wealth of experience and has a proven track record of success at his previous companies. Prior to joining Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Mr. Hillis was the CEO of a global conglomerate, managing and expanding 20 diverse international businesses, with a workforce of over 2,000 individuals worldwide. His multifaceted expertise in leadership, strategic growth, and operational excellence has been recognized through numerous accolades, including being named a “Top 10 CEO” by Industry Era and one of the “Top 50 Consulting CEOs” by the Consulting Report.

In addition to his corporate accomplishments, Mr. Hillis founded All Things New Ventures, a sweat equity business that helps companies grow their value. Prior to joining HiTC Hillis served as Chief Strategy Officer and equity partner with several companies including a military and first responder drone technology company focused on tracking and training modern day hero’s, as well as a fully integrated mushroom supplement technology company. He is the author of 3 books and his 4th book is being published by BenBella Books in 2025.

“We are extremely excited to promote Dustin as President,” said Scott Boruff, CEO of HiTC. “Dustin has proven to be a key asset of our executive team. After experiencing Dustin’s leadership as our Chief Strategy Officer, it was imperative for the success of our Company to promote Dustin. Dustin’s extensive experience in strategic leadership and his remarkable track record in driving growth and innovation make him an ideal fit for our President as we continue to expand our impact in the AI-safety and monitoring solutions.”

About Healthcare Integrated Technology Inc.

Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. is at the forefront of developing technological solutions aimed at improving transactional security and compliance in the healthcare industry and beyond. While its core focus remains on senior living and healthcare, HITC is actively expanding into education, transportation, commercial industries, and beyond. With a focus on innovation and quality, HiTC is dedicated to providing advanced solutions that meet the complex needs of its clients, ensuring both efficiency and reliability.

HiTC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HiTC can be found at www.getHiTC.com or contact HITC’s media team at contact@gethitc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

