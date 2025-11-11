SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

November 10, 2025 | 
24 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“For the third quarter of 2025, I am pleased by our financial results, including total revenue of $76.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million, with these results beating our quarterly guidance on each measure,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “By focusing on high-impact solutions with proven ROI and maintaining a commitment to understanding and evolving with our clients, we have reaffirmed our full-year 2025 guidance. We believe our commitment to strategic focus, cost management, and targeted investments positions us to drive sustained value for our clients and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Key Financial Metrics

 Three Months Ended September 30, Year over Year Change
 
  2025   2024    
GAAP Financial Measures:(in thousands, except percentages, unaudited)
Total revenue$76,323  $76,353  %
Gross profit$29,979  $27,758  8%
Gross margin 39%  36%  
Net loss$(22,229) $(14,726) (51)%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:(1)     
Adjusted Gross Profit$40,133  $36,289  11%
Adjusted Gross Margin 53%  48%  
Adjusted EBITDA$12,000  $7,295  64%

________________________
(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect:

  • Total revenue of approximately $73.5 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.4 million

For the full year of 2025, we expect:

  • Total revenue of approximately $310 million, and
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $41 million

We have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and therefore have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Monday, November 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 343-5172 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ325.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,100 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts such as LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/danburton/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthcatalyst/), in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) macroeconomic challenges (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments, tariffs, or market volatility and measures taken in response thereto) and natural disasters or new public health crises; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members.

For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about November 10, 2025, and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

 As of
September 30,		 As of
December 31,
  2025   2024 
 (unaudited)  
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$40,305  $249,645 
Short-term investments 51,235   142,355 
Accounts receivable, net 60,109   57,182 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,704   16,468 
Total current assets 165,353   465,650 
Property and equipment, net 32,609   29,394 
Intangible assets, net 89,554   86,052 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,256   12,058 
Goodwill 285,586   259,759 
Other assets 6,770   6,016 
Total assets$587,128  $858,929 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$4,943  $11,433 
Accrued liabilities 18,644   26,340 
Deferred revenue 58,824   53,281 
Operating lease liabilities 3,855   3,614 
Current portion of long-term debt 1,627   231,182 
Total current liabilities 87,893   325,850 
Long-term debt, net of current portion 151,512   151,178 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 385   249 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,125   16,291 
Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 250    
Other liabilities 40   154 
Total liabilities 255,205   493,722 
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024     
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 70,622,681 and 64,043,799 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,604,039   1,552,714 
Accumulated deficit (1,273,621)  (1,186,672)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,505   (835)
Total stockholders’ equity 331,923   365,207 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$587,128  $858,929 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Revenue:       
Technology$52,051  $48,653  $156,409  $143,254 
Professional services 24,272   27,700   80,048   83,724 
Total revenue 76,323   76,353   236,457   226,978 
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:       
Technology(1)(2)(3) 17,203   17,609   53,120   48,991 
Professional services(1)(2)(3) 21,304   24,704   71,045   71,899 
Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 38,507   42,313   124,165   120,890 
Operating expenses:       
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 14,361   11,342   42,305   43,145 
Research and development(1)(2)(3) 12,281   14,193   39,859   42,948 
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4) 16,069   12,209   38,515   41,136 
Depreciation and amortization 12,614   9,983   37,618   31,165 
Goodwill impairment       28,769    
Total operating expenses 55,325   47,727   187,066   158,394 
Loss from operations (17,509)  (13,687)  (74,774)  (52,306)
Interest and other (expense) income, net (4,679)  (1,514)  (11,838)  3,185 
Loss before income taxes (22,188)  (15,201)  (86,612)  (49,121)
Income tax provision (benefit) 41   (475)  337   (292)
Net loss$(22,229) $(14,726) $(86,949) $(48,829)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.32) $(0.24) $(1.25) $(0.82)
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 70,377   60,441   69,525   59,449 

_______________
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
Stock-Based Compensation Expense:(in thousands) (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:       
Technology$205 $450 $719 $1,206
Professional services 991  1,601  3,187  4,282
Sales and marketing 2,085  2,555  6,789  8,997
Research and development 972  1,871  3,421  5,391
General and administrative 2,786  3,035  8,789  9,440
Total$7,039 $9,512 $22,905 $29,316

(2) Includes acquisition-related costs, net, as follows:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024  2025   2024
Acquisition-related costs, net:(in thousands) (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:       
Technology$11  $77 $118  $246
Professional services 24   121  200   330
Sales and marketing (25)  151  416   738
Research and development    183  357   612
General and administrative (1,826)  955  (3,598)  3,805
Total$(1,816) $1,487 $(2,507) $5,731

(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
Restructuring costs:(in thousands) (in thousands)
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization:       
Technology$436 $ $837 $79
Professional services 650    1,792  181
Sales and marketing 1,947    2,299  449
Research and development 1,374    3,282  443
General and administrative 365    501  936
Total$4,772 $ $8,711 $2,088

(4)   Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024
Non-recurring lease-related charges:(in thousands) (in thousands)
General and administrative$6,900 $ $6,900 $2,200
Total$6,900 $ $6,900 $2,200


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)

 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss$(86,949) $(48,829)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Stock-based compensation expense 22,905   29,316 
Depreciation and amortization 37,618   31,165 
Impairment of long-lived assets 6,900   2,200 
Non-cash operating lease expense 2,231   1,981 
Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and deferred financing costs 2,906   2,078 
Investment discount and premium accretion (1,278)  (3,899)
Provision for expected credit losses 1,410   3,433 
Deferred tax provision (114)  (517)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7,063)  (1,642)
Goodwill impairment 28,769    
Other (410)  87 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (2,709)  6,304 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,934   (617)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (15,729)  4,810 
Deferred revenue 3,304   (5,259)
Operating lease liabilities (2,906)  (2,525)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,181)  18,086 
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 149,448   206,488 
Purchase of short-term investments (57,224)  (50,197)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,114)  (54,889)
Capitalization of internal-use software (14,638)  (9,858)
Purchases of property and equipment (695)  (1,203)
Purchase of intangible assets (624)  (504)
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 31   10 
Net cash provided by investing activities 35,184   89,847 
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs    115,472 
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,537   2,061 
Repurchase of common stock (5,000)   
Repayment of debt (231,885)  (646)
Payment of deferred financing costs    (3,000)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options    169 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (235,348)  114,056 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5   62 
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (209,340)  222,051 
    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 249,645   106,276 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$40,305  $328,327 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross profit is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as revenue less cost of revenue, including depreciation and amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology. We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by our revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as gross profit, adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, and (iv) restructuring costs, as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses.

We present both of these measures for our technology and professional services business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall profitability.

The following is a calculation of our gross profit and gross margin and a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to our Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin in total and for technology and professional services for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
 (in thousands, except percentages)
 Technology Professional Services Total
Revenue$52,051  $24,272  $76,323 
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (17,203)  (21,304)  (38,507)
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,554)     (4,554)
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (3,283)     (3,283)
Gross profit 27,011   2,968   29,979 
Gross margin 52%  12%  39%
Add:     
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,554      4,554 
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 3,283      3,283 
Stock-based compensation 205   991   1,196 
Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 11   24   35 
Restructuring costs(2) 436   650   1,086 
Adjusted Gross Profit$35,500  $4,633  $40,133 
Adjusted Gross Margin 68%  19%  53%

___________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Upfront, Intraprise, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.
(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
 (in thousands, except percentages)
 Technology Professional Services Total
Revenue$48,653  $27,700  $76,353 
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (17,609)  (24,704)  (42,313)
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (3,741)     (3,741)
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (2,541)     (2,541)
Gross profit 24,762   2,996   27,758 
Gross margin 51%  11%  36%
Add:     
Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 3,741      3,741 
Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 2,541      2,541 
Stock-based compensation 450   1,601   2,051 
Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 77   121   198 
Adjusted Gross Profit$31,571  $4,718  $36,289 
Adjusted Gross Margin 65%  17%  48%

___________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Lumeon, Carevive, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) restructuring costs, and (vii) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs, and non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable, allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
 (in thousands)
Net loss$(22,229) $(14,726)
Add:   
Interest and other (income) expense, net 4,679   1,514 
Income tax provision 41   (475)
Depreciation and amortization 12,614   9,983 
Stock-based compensation 7,039   9,512 
Acquisition-related costs, net(1) (1,816)  1,487 
Restructuring costs(2) 4,772    
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) 6,900    
Adjusted EBITDA$12,000  $7,295 

__________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.
(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted Operating Expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total operating expenses adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, (iv) restructuring costs, and (v) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We view these adjustments to allow for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period-to-period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business. We believe Adjusted Operating Expenses provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our total operating expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
 (in thousands)
Total operating expenses$55,325  $47,727 
Less:   
Depreciation and amortization (12,614)  (9,983)
Stock-based compensation (5,843)  (7,461)
Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 1,851   (1,289)
Restructuring costs(2) (3,686)   
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) (6,900)   
Adjusted Operating Expenses$28,133  $28,994 

__________________
(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.
(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) non-cash interest expense related to debt facilities, and (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We believe Adjusted Net Income provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
Numerator:(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net loss$(22,229) $(14,726)
Add:   
Stock-based compensation 7,039   9,512 
Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,823   6,839 
Restructuring costs(1) 4,772    
Acquisition-related costs, net(2) (1,816)  1,487 
Non-cash interest expense related to debt facilities 817   1,319 
Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) 6,900    
Adjusted Net Income$4,306  $4,431 
Denominator:   
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic 70,376,760   60,440,694 
Non-GAAP dilutive effect of stock-based awards 717,729   265,889 
Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted 71,094,489   60,706,583 
    
Net loss per share, basic and diluted$(0.32) $(0.24)
Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted$0.06  $0.07 

______________
(1) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.
(2) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.
(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Hopper
Senior Vice President, Finance and Head of Investor Relations
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Kathryn Mykleseth
Director, Public Relations and Communications
media@healthcatalyst.com

To view this slide as a PDF, please click here: 

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f1e23a17-4c20-4c4a-a220-2e5d67d02ec0

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights


Utah Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cambridge, USA - 16 August 2024. View of Moderna office entrance with logo sign, Biotechnology industry
Earnings
Moderna Posts Fourth-Straight Earnings Drop but the Bleeding Is Slowing
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Earnings
AstraZeneca Builds Obesity Pipeline On ‘Medical Aspect,’ Not Aesthetics
November 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aggressive obstacle from the boss. Concept illustration. Vector illustration
Obesity
Is Metsera Worth the Fuss?
November 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Business concept illustration of a businessman being pointed by giant fingers
Earnings
Novo Execs Face Skeptical Analysts Amid Metsera Buyout Drama
November 5, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong