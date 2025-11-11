Health Catalyst Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst,” Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“For the third quarter of 2025, I am pleased by our financial results, including total revenue of $76.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million, with these results beating our quarterly guidance on each measure,” said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. “By focusing on high-impact solutions with proven ROI and maintaining a commitment to understanding and evolving with our clients, we have reaffirmed our full-year 2025 guidance. We believe our commitment to strategic focus, cost management, and targeted investments positions us to drive sustained value for our clients and shareholders.”

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Key Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended September 30, Year over Year Change

2025 2024 GAAP Financial Measures: (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Total revenue $ 76,323 $ 76,353 — % Gross profit $ 29,979 $ 27,758 8 % Gross margin 39 % 36 % Net loss $ (22,229 ) $ (14,726 ) (51 )% Non-GAAP Financial Measures:(1) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 40,133 $ 36,289 11 % Adjusted Gross Margin 53 % 48 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,000 $ 7,295 64 %

________________________

(1) These measures are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for more information about these financial measures, including the limitations of such measures, and for a reconciliation of each measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Financial Outlook

Health Catalyst provides forward-looking guidance on total revenue, a GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, we expect:

Total revenue of approximately $73.5 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $13.4 million

For the full year of 2025, we expect:

Total revenue of approximately $310 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $41 million

We have not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, and therefore have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably forecasted.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

We will host a conference call to review the results today, Monday, November 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. E.T. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 343-5172 for U.S. participants, or (203) 518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ325.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,100 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Available Information

Our investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about our company, products and services, and other matters related to our company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.healthcatalyst.com/), our investor relations website (https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and social media, including our and our CEO's social media accounts such as LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/danburton/ and https://www.linkedin.com/company/healthcatalyst/), in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, and receptivity to our technology and services; (iii) results of litigation or a security incident; (iv) the loss of one or more key clients or partners; (v) macroeconomic challenges (including high inflationary and/or high interest rate environments, tariffs, or market volatility and measures taken in response thereto) and natural disasters or new public health crises; and (vi) changes to our abilities to recruit and retain qualified team members.

For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025, expected to be filed with the SEC on or about November 10, 2025, and the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2025. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)



As of

September 30, As of

December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,305 $ 249,645 Short-term investments 51,235 142,355 Accounts receivable, net 60,109 57,182 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,704 16,468 Total current assets 165,353 465,650 Property and equipment, net 32,609 29,394 Intangible assets, net 89,554 86,052 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,256 12,058 Goodwill 285,586 259,759 Other assets 6,770 6,016 Total assets $ 587,128 $ 858,929 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,943 $ 11,433 Accrued liabilities 18,644 26,340 Deferred revenue 58,824 53,281 Operating lease liabilities 3,855 3,614 Current portion of long-term debt 1,627 231,182 Total current liabilities 87,893 325,850 Long-term debt, net of current portion 151,512 151,178 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 385 249 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,125 16,291 Contingent consideration liabilities, net of current portion 250 — Other liabilities 40 154 Total liabilities 255,205 493,722 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 25,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, and additional paid-in capital; 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 70,622,681 and 64,043,799 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,604,039 1,552,714 Accumulated deficit (1,273,621 ) (1,186,672 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,505 (835 ) Total stockholders’ equity 331,923 365,207 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 587,128 $ 858,929





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Technology $ 52,051 $ 48,653 $ 156,409 $ 143,254 Professional services 24,272 27,700 80,048 83,724 Total revenue 76,323 76,353 236,457 226,978 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology(1)(2)(3) 17,203 17,609 53,120 48,991 Professional services(1)(2)(3) 21,304 24,704 71,045 71,899 Total cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 38,507 42,313 124,165 120,890 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3) 14,361 11,342 42,305 43,145 Research and development(1)(2)(3) 12,281 14,193 39,859 42,948 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4) 16,069 12,209 38,515 41,136 Depreciation and amortization 12,614 9,983 37,618 31,165 Goodwill impairment — — 28,769 — Total operating expenses 55,325 47,727 187,066 158,394 Loss from operations (17,509 ) (13,687 ) (74,774 ) (52,306 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (4,679 ) (1,514 ) (11,838 ) 3,185 Loss before income taxes (22,188 ) (15,201 ) (86,612 ) (49,121 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 41 (475 ) 337 (292 ) Net loss $ (22,229 ) $ (14,726 ) $ (86,949 ) $ (48,829 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (1.25 ) $ (0.82 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 70,377 60,441 69,525 59,449

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Stock-Based Compensation Expense: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 205 $ 450 $ 719 $ 1,206 Professional services 991 1,601 3,187 4,282 Sales and marketing 2,085 2,555 6,789 8,997 Research and development 972 1,871 3,421 5,391 General and administrative 2,786 3,035 8,789 9,440 Total $ 7,039 $ 9,512 $ 22,905 $ 29,316

(2) Includes acquisition-related costs, net, as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Acquisition-related costs, net: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 11 $ 77 $ 118 $ 246 Professional services 24 121 200 330 Sales and marketing (25 ) 151 416 738 Research and development — 183 357 612 General and administrative (1,826 ) 955 (3,598 ) 3,805 Total $ (1,816 ) $ 1,487 $ (2,507 ) $ 5,731

(3) Includes restructuring costs as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Restructuring costs: (in thousands) (in thousands) Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization: Technology $ 436 $ — $ 837 $ 79 Professional services 650 — 1,792 181 Sales and marketing 1,947 — 2,299 449 Research and development 1,374 — 3,282 443 General and administrative 365 — 501 936 Total $ 4,772 $ — $ 8,711 $ 2,088

(4) Includes non-recurring lease-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-recurring lease-related charges: (in thousands) (in thousands) General and administrative $ 6,900 $ — $ 6,900 $ 2,200 Total $ 6,900 $ — $ 6,900 $ 2,200





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (86,949 ) $ (48,829 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 22,905 29,316 Depreciation and amortization 37,618 31,165 Impairment of long-lived assets 6,900 2,200 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,231 1,981 Amortization of debt discount, issuance costs, and deferred financing costs 2,906 2,078 Investment discount and premium accretion (1,278 ) (3,899 ) Provision for expected credit losses 1,410 3,433 Deferred tax provision (114 ) (517 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (7,063 ) (1,642 ) Goodwill impairment 28,769 — Other (410 ) 87 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,709 ) 6,304 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,934 (617 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities (15,729 ) 4,810 Deferred revenue 3,304 (5,259 ) Operating lease liabilities (2,906 ) (2,525 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,181 ) 18,086 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 149,448 206,488 Purchase of short-term investments (57,224 ) (50,197 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (41,114 ) (54,889 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (14,638 ) (9,858 ) Purchases of property and equipment (695 ) (1,203 ) Purchase of intangible assets (624 ) (504 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 31 10 Net cash provided by investing activities 35,184 89,847 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs — 115,472 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,537 2,061 Repurchase of common stock (5,000 ) — Repayment of debt (231,885 ) (646 ) Payment of deferred financing costs — (3,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 169 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (235,348 ) 114,056 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5 62 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (209,340 ) 222,051 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 249,645 106,276 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 40,305 $ 328,327



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted, are useful in evaluating our operating performance. For example, we exclude stock-based compensation expense because it is non-cash in nature and excluding this expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance and allows investors the ability to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies. We use this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations, as a component in determining employee bonus compensation, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin

Gross profit is a GAAP financial measure that is calculated as revenue less cost of revenue, including depreciation and amortization of capitalized software development costs and acquired technology. We calculate gross margin as gross profit divided by our revenue. Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as gross profit, adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, and (iv) restructuring costs, as applicable. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors as they eliminate the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of non-cash expenses and certain other non-recurring operating expenses.

We present both of these measures for our technology and professional services business. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall profitability.

The following is a calculation of our gross profit and gross margin and a reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, to our Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin in total and for technology and professional services for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 52,051 $ 24,272 $ 76,323 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (17,203 ) (21,304 ) (38,507 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (4,554 ) — (4,554 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (3,283 ) — (3,283 ) Gross profit 27,011 2,968 29,979 Gross margin 52 % 12 % 39 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 4,554 — 4,554 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 3,283 — 3,283 Stock-based compensation 205 991 1,196 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 11 24 35 Restructuring costs(2) 436 650 1,086 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 35,500 $ 4,633 $ 40,133 Adjusted Gross Margin 68 % 19 % 53 %

___________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Upfront, Intraprise, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Technology Professional Services Total Revenue $ 48,653 $ 27,700 $ 76,353 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (17,609 ) (24,704 ) (42,313 ) Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue (3,741 ) — (3,741 ) Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue (2,541 ) — (2,541 ) Gross profit 24,762 2,996 27,758 Gross margin 51 % 11 % 36 % Add: Amortization of intangible assets, cost of revenue 3,741 — 3,741 Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue 2,541 — 2,541 Stock-based compensation 450 1,601 2,051 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 77 121 198 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 31,571 $ 4,718 $ 36,289 Adjusted Gross Margin 65 % 17 % 48 %

___________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include deferred retention expenses attributable to the Lumeon, Carevive, ARMUS, and KPI Ninja acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) interest and other (income) expense, net, (ii) income tax provision, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) stock-based compensation, (v) acquisition-related costs, net, (vi) restructuring costs, and (vii) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We view acquisition-related expenses when applicable, such as transaction costs and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities that are directly related to business combinations, as costs that are unpredictable, dependent upon factors outside of our control, and are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. We believe that excluding restructuring costs, and non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable, allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business and are not part of our ongoing operations. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) Net loss $ (22,229 ) $ (14,726 ) Add: Interest and other (income) expense, net 4,679 1,514 Income tax provision 41 (475 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,614 9,983 Stock-based compensation 7,039 9,512 Acquisition-related costs, net(1) (1,816 ) 1,487 Restructuring costs(2) 4,772 — Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) 6,900 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,000 $ 7,295

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted Operating Expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as total operating expenses adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) stock-based compensation, (iii) acquisition-related costs, net, (iv) restructuring costs, and (v) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We view these adjustments to allow for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period-to-period as these are separate from the core activities that arise in the ordinary course of our business. We believe Adjusted Operating Expenses provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and a comparison with our past financial performance, and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our total operating expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Operating Expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 (in thousands) Total operating expenses $ 55,325 $ 47,727 Less: Depreciation and amortization (12,614 ) (9,983 ) Stock-based compensation (5,843 ) (7,461 ) Acquisition-related costs, net(1) 1,851 (1,289 ) Restructuring costs(2) (3,686 ) — Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) (6,900 ) — Adjusted Operating Expenses $ 28,133 $ 28,994

__________________

(1) Acquisition-related costs, net include third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(2) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of acquired intangibles, (iii) restructuring costs, (iv) acquisition-related costs, net, including the change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, (v) non-cash interest expense related to debt facilities, and (vi) non-recurring lease-related charges, as applicable. We believe Adjusted Net Income provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance and is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. The following is a reconciliation of our net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted Net Income, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Numerator: (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net loss $ (22,229 ) $ (14,726 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 7,039 9,512 Amortization of acquired intangibles 8,823 6,839 Restructuring costs(1) 4,772 — Acquisition-related costs, net(2) (1,816 ) 1,487 Non-cash interest expense related to debt facilities 817 1,319 Non-recurring lease-related charges(3) 6,900 — Adjusted Net Income $ 4,306 $ 4,431 Denominator: Weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per share, basic 70,376,760 60,440,694 Non-GAAP dilutive effect of stock-based awards 717,729 265,889 Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding used in calculating Adjusted Net Income per share, diluted 71,094,489 60,706,583 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.24 ) Adjusted Net Income per share, basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.07

______________

(1) Restructuring costs include severance and other team member costs from workforce reductions. For additional details, refer to Note 19 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.

(2) Acquisition-related costs, net includes third-party fees associated with due diligence, deferred retention expenses, post-acquisition restructuring costs incurred as part of business combinations, and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for potential earn-out payments.

(3) Non-recurring lease-related charges include the lease-related impairment charge related to our corporate office space designated for subleasing. For additional details, refer to Note 9 in our condensed consolidated financial statements.



