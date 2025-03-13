HAYA Therapeutics Appoints Former Exscientia Executive Dr. Richard Law as Chief Business Officer

Former Exscientia executive who helped build the company and facilitate its merger with Recursion Pharmaceuticals joins to accelerate HAYA’s strategic business operations and partnering

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Exscientia--HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a biotechnology company pioneering precision RNA-guided regulatory genome targeting therapeutics for rare, common, and chronic diseases, announced that Dr. Richard Law has joined as Chief Business Officer. With more than two decades of experience in drug discovery and business development, Dr. Law brings tremendous expertise in creating biopharma partnerships, shepherding company growth, and securing life sciences funding.









“In recent months, HAYA has reached significant milestones with our regulatory genome RNA-guided platform, including the announcement of our collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company,” said Samir Ounzain, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of HAYA Therapeutics. “As we continue our rapid growth and expansion into new disease areas, Richard’s unparalleled expertise in investments and collaboration strategies at the intersection of biology and technology, in addition to company building, will help us form innovative partnerships and accelerate a broader reach for our programmable, disease-modifying therapeutics.”

Before joining HAYA, Dr. Law was Chief Business Officer of Exscientia, helping to lead the company’s merger with Recursion Pharmaceuticals last year. He was critical in driving Exscientia’s partnerships and M&A, including collaborations with multinational pharmaceutical companies, alongside corporate strategy, communications and investor relations. For over a decade, Dr. Law held key roles at Evotec, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, where he led biotech investment strategy, preclinical asset partnerships, and drug discovery collaborations. Previously, he was the company’s Global Head of Computational Chemistry. Dr. Law holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry and Ph.D. in Molecular Biophysics from the University of Oxford as well as an MBA from Imperial College London.

“When I looked at HAYA, I saw a company that is not only the first to fully understand how to map these regulatory areas of the human genome to disease but is also successfully executing on creating new drug candidates with true potential to reverse complex common, chronic and age-related diseases, at the cell and tissue state level,” said Richard Law, Ph.D., CBO of HAYA Therapeutics. “HAYA’s pioneering platform has the potential to change how the whole industry thinks about the biology of disease and of drug discovery itself. I’m really thrilled to join Samir and the entire HAYA team as we look to bring this groundbreaking technology to patients.”

About HAYA Therapeutics

HAYA Therapeutics is a precision medicines company developing programmable therapeutics targeting regulatory RNAs derived from the dark genome, a cell information processing unit, to reprogram pathological cell states for a broad range of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and cancer. The company is using its innovative platform to gain novel insights into the biology of disease cell states and the long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) that regulate them. HAYA’s lead therapeutic candidate is HTX-001, in development for the treatment of heart failure. HAYA is also developing a pipeline of lncRNA-targeting precision therapies for the cell-specific treatment of diseases in other tissues.

HAYA is headquartered at the life sciences park Biopôle in Lausanne, Switzerland with laboratory facilities at JLABS @ San Diego. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.hayatx.com. Follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Tim Ingersoll

Email: tim@linndencom.com