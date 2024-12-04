SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO PARTICIPATE IN OPPENHEIMER MOVERS IN RARE DISEASE SUMMIT

December 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that Harmony’s management team will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Oppenheimer Movers in Rare Disease Summit in New York, NY on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Harmony’s website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa, we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-539-9700

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-movers-in-rare-disease-summit-302320185.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

Pennsylvania Events Rare diseases
Harmony Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Photo of dragon statue and students at Drexel University
Partnered
Making the Grade: Drexel’s Biomedical Sciences Programs Boost Careers at All Stages
December 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Colorful DNA molecule. Structure of the genetic code. Genetic Syndrome and Genetic Disorder, 3D illustration of science concept.
Gene therapy
Bluebird’s Gene Therapy Skysona Under FDA Safety Probe for Hematologic Malignancies
December 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Complete response letters
Applied Therapeutics Crashes After FDA Rejection of Rare Disease Drug
December 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac