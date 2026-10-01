Harmony Biosciences Announces Poster Presentation at the 17th European Narcolepsy Days

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced that it will present a poster featuring information from its ongoing Phase 3 trials of HBS-301, including ONSTRIDE-1 in narcolepsy and ONSTRIDE-2 in idiopathic hypersomnia. This poster will be presented at the 17th European Narcolepsy Days, taking place October 2–3, 2026, in Bern, Switzerland.

Poster details are listed below:

Abstract Title: Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies of HBS-301 for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia Date/Times: October 2, 16:30 (CEST)

October 3, 12:30 (CEST)

About HBS-301

HBS-301 is an investigational, optimized, high-dose formulation of enteric-coated pitolisant tablets. HBS-301 is being developed in multiple tablet strengths up to 60 mg to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and other symptoms in patients with narcolepsy or idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). HBS-301 is currently being evaluated in two phase 3 clinical trials. The ONSTRIDE-1 study in adult patients with narcolepsy and the ONSTRIDE-2 study in adult patients with IH.



About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-566-3685

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com