Harbour BioMed Appoints Ms. Vivian Feng as Head of External Collaboration

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced the appointment of Ms. Vivian Feng as Senior Vice President, Head of External Collaboration. Ms. Feng will be based in Shanghai and report directly to Mike Patten, Chief Strategy Officer of Harbour BioMed.

In this role, Ms. Feng will be responsible for leading and shaping Harbour BioMed's external collaboration strategy, connecting the Company's platform, pipeline, and innovation capabilities with partners to drive long-term corporate growth and value creation. She will oversee business development and licensing activities across the HBM Group, foster synergy and information flow across its entities and NewCos, and build the processes and team capabilities required for a scalable, risk-controlled external collaboration function.

Ms. Feng brings over 16 years of end-to-end biotech and pharma business development experience, spanning global licensing in and out, M&A, and equity investment. Most recently, she served as General Manager of the Business Development Department at Fosun Pharma, where she led global business development initiatives and established a comprehensive group-level BD system covering valuation, due diligence, and risk control.

Prior to Fosun Pharma, Ms. Feng held business development leadership roles at Besins Healthcare Shanghai Limited, Shanghai Tenry Pharmaceutical Group, and Shanghai Newsummit Pharmaceutical Group, where she successfully executed international out-licensing, co-development projects, and over 100 product/asset evaluations.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Vivian Feng to Harbour BioMed. Vivian's extensive expertise in global licensing, corporate development, and strategic partnership management will be instrumental as we continue to advance our innovative pipeline and expand our global partnerships. We look forward to working closely with her as we accelerate our growth and deliver on our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide."

Ms. Vivian Feng, Senior Vice President, Head of External Collaboration of Harbour BioMed, added: "I am thrilled to join Harbour BioMed at such a pivotal stage in the Company's growth. Harbour BioMed's innovative technology platform and highly differentiated pipeline present tremendous opportunities for global collaboration. I look forward to working with the team to build a world-class external collaboration function that connects our platform and science with the right partners and brings innovative therapies to patients globally."

Ms. Feng holds a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Engineering from East China University of Science and Technology.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUS™) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIx™ AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUS™, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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SOURCE Harbour BioMed