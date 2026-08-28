Harbour BioMed Appoints Mr. Youchen Chen and Dr. Ian Y. Liu as Executive Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas, today announced the appointment of Mr. Youchen Chen, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. Ian Y. Liu, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Legal, as Executive Directors of the Company, effective immediately. The appointments further strengthen the alignment between the Company's Board of Directors and management team, providing strong leadership support for the Company's global strategic execution and sustainable growth.

Mr. Youchen Chen currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Harbour BioMed and is based in Hong Kong and Shanghai. As a key executive of the Company's management team, he is responsible for overseeing the Company's global financial strategy, capital market strategy, investor relations, as well as strategic ecosystem development and investment initiatives. Mr. Chen joined Harbour BioMed in 2023 and has progressively assumed key responsibilities across finance, strategy, investor relations and corporate development. He has played a pivotal role in leading a number of landmark strategic transactions with global partners.

Mr. Youchen Chen has nearly 15 years of experience spanning global capital markets, financial management, and business development in the biopharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Harbour BioMed, he served as Chief Financial Officer of a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical startup. Before that, he served as Vice President at Credit Suisse China Investment Banking and Capital Market team, where he provided strategic and capital markets advisory services to healthcare and tech companies across Greater China regions. Prior to rejoining Credit Suisse China, he worked as Head of Corporate Finance at Yidu Tech and Audit Assistant Manager at KPMG. Mr. Chen holds a bachelor's degree in law from Fudan University and an MBA from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

Dr. Ian Y. Liu currently serves as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Legal at Harbour BioMed and is based in the United States. He oversees the Company's global legal affairs, with a focus on ensuring legal and regulatory compliance across its businesses and transactions. He also leads the Company's global intellectual property strategy and oversees major litigation matters.

Dr. Liu has more than 20 years of experience spanning global legal and government affairs, as well as biopharmaceutical R&D and operations. Prior to joining Harbour BioMed, he worked at internationally recognized law firms, including Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP and K&L Gates LLP, where he gained extensive experience in patent applications, litigation, and due diligence. In the corporate legal affairs sector, he previously served as Head of Legal and Government Affairs at Simcere Pharmaceutical, and as Global Head of Legal and Head of U.S. Operations at BREAS, a subsidiary of Fosun Pharma, where he demonstrated strong expertise in navigating complex legal matters, commercial negotiations, and international operations. Dr. Liu holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Fudan University, a Ph.D. from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Youchen Chen and Dr. Ian Y. Liu to the Company's Board of Directors. Their outstanding achievements and deep expertise in their respective fields have already made a significant impact on our Company. The appointment of both as Executive Directors is a strong recognition of their professional capabilities and leadership contributions. We are confident that in their new roles, they will bring even greater diversity and depth of insight to the Company's strategic decision-making, further propelling Harbour BioMed to new heights in global innovation and sustainable growth."

Mr. Youchen Chen, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Harbour BioMed, stated: "It is a great honor to further participate in corporate governance and strategic decision-making in my new capacity as Executive Director. Since joining Harbour BioMed, I have had the privilege of witnessing and contributing to the Company's rapid global development and the execution of multiple key strategic partnerships. In the future, I look forward to working closely with the Board and the management team to further optimize the Company's financial and capital market strategies and drive long-term value creation, while contributing to Harbour BioMed's ambitious goal of becoming a leading global platform-based biopharmaceutical group by 2028."

Dr. Ian Y. Liu, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Legal, and Executive Director of Harbour BioMed, said: "It is a true privilege to continue serving Harbour BioMed as an Executive Director. The Company has always stood at the forefront of innovative drug discovery and development. In the areas of global legal compliance and intellectual property strategy, I will continue to leverage my professional expertise to provide solid legal protection and strategic support for the Company's globalization efforts and innovative growth."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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