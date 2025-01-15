Happen Ventures Helps Honest Medical Divert Surplus Medical Supplies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Happen Ventures, a leader in beneficial reuse, has partnered with Honest Medical to address their excess inventory problem through their innovative Beneficial Reuse Program. This initiative enabled Honest Medical to donate surplus medical supplies to local nonprofits like Hope Esperanza.





Honest Medical faced significant waste challenges, including packaging materials like cardboard boxes, plastic wrap, and packing materials, as well as pharmaceutical waste from expired or damaged medications and supplies. Every month, they were generating 1,000 pounds of excess materials.

“The medical supplies from Honest Medical made a tremendous impact on our community,” said Jessica Gonzalez, CEO & Founder of Happen Ventures. “We are incredibly grateful for their generosity and for the partnership with Honest Medical, for these supplies have truly made a difference in the lives of our grateful community.”

The process was clear and simple:

1. Honest Medical identified surplus items and notified Happen Ventures.

2. Happen Ventures quickly confirmed the donations and provided estimated pick-up times.

3. The surplus items were collected and redistributed to organizations in need.

This efficient process helped Honest Medical better manage their inventory and reduce waste disposal costs while providing valuable resources to the community. Happen Ventures remains focused on creating cleaner, safer spaces that benefit both the community and the environment.

At the heart of Happen Ventures is a commitment to community upliftment. By donating items to those in need, they reduce waste and make a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals.

About Honest Medical

Honest Medical operates in the online healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. They connect consumers with a wide range of prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, medical supplies, and wellness products. Sourcing products from certified manufacturers and distributors, they manage inventory in their warehouses and deliver orders directly to customers through their online platform. Their focus is on providing accessible and affordable healthcare solutions by leveraging efficient inventory management and a seamless e-commerce experience, so customers receive their medical needs promptly and reliably.

About Happen Ventures

Happen Ventures, founded and led by Jessica Gonzalez, is a reuse-first company committed to disrupting waste management. Over the past few years, we have expanded our services to include more sustainable solutions such as junk hauling, total waste management, and enhanced recycling programs. We offer fully circular solutions for products, from recycling them into new products to reusing materials through rewashing programs. Our initiatives also include a direct-to-animal food diversion program, hazardous waste reduction programs, and more. All our programs are designed to be sustainable and cost-neutral, helping businesses achieve their environmental goals while minimizing costs. Happen Ventures is proud to work with Fortune 50 companies globally, providing innovative solutions to help them lead in sustainability. For more information, go to: www.happenventures.com

Contacts



press@happenventures.com

+1 855-452-9376