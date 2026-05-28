HanchorBio to List on Taiwan Innovation Board at NT$120 per Share as HCB101 Clinical Data Support Global Partnering Discussions

Global clinical-stage biotech x FBDB™ platform and multi-indication development strategy for lead program HCB101

TAIPEI, SHANGHAI, SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, Inc. (TPEx: 7827), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will be officially listed on the Taiwan Innovation Board on May 29, 2026, with an underwriting price of NT$120 per share.

HanchorBio is focused on developing differentiated immunotherapies targeting large unmet needs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's core technology is its proprietary FBDB™ platform, which integrates multiple immune-modulating mechanisms into a single molecule and supports the development of multi-target, multifunctional biologic therapies.

Scott Liu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of HanchorBio, said platform technology is an important foundation for building long-term biotechnology value. By supporting the generation of multiple research and development assets over time, platform capabilities may help diversify risks associated with single-asset drug development while strengthening the long-term potential of the Company's pipeline.

HanchorBio has built a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates, including HCB101, HCB301, HCB303, and HCB206. The Company's lead program, HCB101, is a CD47-targeting anti-cancer drug candidate designed through precision protein engineering to block tumor immune-evasion signals and restore macrophage-mediated tumor phagocytosis. HCB101 is currently being advanced in Phase 2a clinical development in combination with ramucirumab and paclitaxel for gastric cancer, while also being evaluated in additional indications, including head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, and triple-negative breast cancer.

HCB301, a trifunctional fusion protein designed to address three key tumor immune-escape mechanisms, has entered Phase 1 clinical trials in the United States, mainland China, and Taiwan. HCB303 is a next-generation multi-target immunotherapy candidate currently under clinical development planning, while HCB206, the Company's dual-mechanism autoimmune disease program, is viewed as an important potential driver of future pipeline value.

Dr. Liu noted that, in biotechnology licensing and partnership discussions, early clinical data supported by proof-of-concept findings are often a key factor in attracting global pharmaceutical partners. Such data may provide initial evidence of safety, clinical activity, and potential differentiation in patients.

HCB101 has shown encouraging early clinical activity in ongoing multinational Phase 1b/2a studies. In a mid-dose cohort evaluating HCB101 in combination with standard therapy for second-line gastric cancer, the regimen demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 80%, with favorable safety and tumor reduction observations. Preliminary data from gastric cancer and first-line triple-negative breast cancer cohorts have also shown encouraging response and disease control signals. If subsequent Phase 2a proof-of-concept data across multiple indications remain supportive, the Company believes HCB101 may further positioned for global partnering discussions.

HanchorBio is pursuing a multi-indication clinical development strategy for HCB101, designed to support flexible business development opportunities, including licensing, co-development, and potential strategic transactions. Following its licensing agreement last year with Henlius for the development and commercialization rights to HCB101 in mainland China and certain territories, valued at up to US$202 million, HanchorBio has continued to advance discussions with multiple global pharmaceutical companies. The Company is currently engaged in ongoing partnering discussions for global and regional rights to HCB101 outside previously licensed territories.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio (7827.TPEx) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on immuno-oncology and immune-mediated diseases. The company's proprietary Fc-based designer biologics (FBDB™) platform enables the design of multi-functional biologics intended to modulate innate and adaptive immune pathways with structural control over safety, exposure, and manufacturability. HanchorBio is advancing a portfolio of differentiated biologics designed to address significant unmet medical needs through innovative molecular engineering and scalable CMC strategies. For more information, please visit: https://www.HanchorBio.com.

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SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.