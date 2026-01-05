Halozyme and Skye Bioscience Announce Global Collaboration and License Agreement to Evaluate Nimacimab Co-Formulated with ENHANZE® for Obesity

Agreement supports development and commercialization of higher-dose, subcutaneous administration strategies for nimacimab

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HALO) and Skye Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKYE) today announced the companies entered into a non-exclusive global collaboration and license agreement in December 2025. Under the collaboration, Skye has licensed Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology for the development and potential commercialization of a subcutaneous formulation of nimacimab for the treatment of obesity. The collaboration is intended to support Skye’s evaluation of higher nimacimab subcutaneous doses through delivery of larger injection volumes.

“Our collaboration with Skye Bioscience expands the reach of our ENHANZE technology into the growing obesity market, a therapeutic area with significant long-term potential,” said Dr. Helen Torley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Halozyme. “This agreement reinforces the scalability of ENHANZE across diverse indications and supports our strategy to drive sustainable royalty growth with new partnerships and innovations.”

“To fully evaluate nimacimab’s potential, we need to test higher doses and we need a practical way to deliver them subcutaneously,” said Punit Dhillon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Skye. “Partnering with Halozyme to co-formulate nimacimab with ENHANZE gives us a validated approach to evaluate multiple dose-ranging strategies, including in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists.”

Skye will make milestone payments tied to the achievement of certain development and commercialization events. Halozyme will also be entitled to mid-single digit royalties on net sales of nimacimab developed with ENHANZE® for at least 10 years.

Skye is planning to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial in obesity for nimacimab with ENHANZE in the middle of 2026. This study will also assess the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies.

As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme’s commercially validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, and Merus N.V.

Halozyme is also developing Hypercon™ to expand the breadth of its drug delivery technology portfolio. Hypercon™ is an innovative microparticle technology that is expected to set a new standard in hyper concentration of drugs and biologics that can reduce the injection volume for the same dosage and expands opportunities for at-home and health care provider administration. The addition of Hypercon™ enhances our ability to transform the patient treatment experience by enabling the creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics, substantially broadening the scope of therapeutics that can be delivered subcutaneously. The Hypercon™ technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and argenx.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures, and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability, and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products, and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of potential first-in-class therapeutics with potential clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning royalty revenue growth, potential new partnerships and innovations, the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of larger volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden and improving the treatment experience for patients. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development and commercialization efforts of Skye (including the potential regulatory approval and launch of nimacimab as a result of such efforts and the potential future market opportunity for such products) and Halozyme's potential receipt of payments associated with achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales-based milestones, and royalties on sales of commercialized products. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue" and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including risks and uncertainties concerning whether development, regulatory and sales-based milestones will be achieved, uncertainties concerning whether collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized and the potential future market for such products, unexpected levels of revenue growth, expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme and Skye’s most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme and Skye undertake no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

