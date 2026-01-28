Halo Pharma to become a stand-alone Drug Product Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO)

Halo Pharma - Whippany Halo Pharma will become a stand-alone business as a result of the sale of the Noramco API and associated business to Siegfried.

SK Capital Partners have signed a definitive agreement to divest the Noramco API related assets in a sale to Siegfried (Zofingen Switzerland)

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

Halo Pharma, with sites in Whippany, NJ and Mirabel QC, will remain as a stand-alone company with a focus on growth as a drug product contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)

L. Lee Karras will become CEO of Halo Pharma after the transaction closes

The divestiture allows for more focus on drug product services in North America as Halo expands into more complex drug product manufacturing services such as sterile fill/finish





WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Pharma, a leading CDMO specializing in drug product pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services, will become a stand-alone business as a result of the sale of the Noramco API and associated businesses to Siegfried.

Halo Pharma was purchased by the Noramco Group from Cambrex in 2023. With the sale of the API related assets of the Noramco Group, Halo will serve as a dedicated platform for drug product CDMO services. Halo’s sterile CDMO business is expected to be online in the second half of 2026 with a state-of-the-art Groninger UFVN FlexFill filling line and Skan isolator. The line, with change parts, can fill vials (2-30 mL), syringes (0.5-10 mL) and cartridges of various sizes in ready-to-use formats. Halo will continue to offer oral solids, liquids and semi-solids from both Halo sites. To support sterile investment, Halo has recently launched the capability to perform sterile product development including analytical testing and formulation services.

“Anytime you can focus on doing one thing really well, success is inevitable,” said Lee Karras Normaco Group CEO. “I look forward to working with the Halo teams more directly at both sites. We already have significant interest from established pharma companies looking to sign up in advance for sterile CDMO services,” he went on to say.

For more information about Halo Pharma, visit https://halopharma.com.

About Halo Pharma

Halo Pharma is a rapidly growing contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides scientific and development expertise, as well as a wide spectrum of manufacturing services, from its locations in Whippany, New Jersey, USA, and Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to its international client base. Halo Pharma offers fully integrated capabilities across a variety of dosage forms, including solid, semi-solid, and oral liquid, and is expanding to include sterile vial, prefilled syringe, and cartridge formats. The company is registered to work with any of these dosages in the CI–CV DEA designations. Halo Pharma’s capabilities in tech transfer, process and product development, production, scale-up/validation, and analytical method development allow it to partner with clients from development through commercialization—or at any point along the way. For more information, please contact services@halopharma.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0855b428-c409-4c4a-a706-77e858be02ca

CONTACT: Media Contact Resource Advantage Dan Green dgreen@resourceadvantage.com Company Contact Halo Pharma Stacy London Stacy.london@wssterile.com