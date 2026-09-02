Haier Biomedical Highlights Automated Biostorage and Connected Pharma Solutions at ISPE Singapore 2026

Haier Biomedical Accelerates Its Transformation into an Intelligent Biopharmaceutical Infrastructure Platform at ISPE Singapore 2026

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier Biomedical (SHA: 688139) showcased a portfolio of automated and digital solutions spanning key pharmaceutical R&D, production and quality control workflows at the ISPE Singapore Conference & Exhibition 2026, one of Asia's key pharmaceutical engineering events, held from August 20-21 at Suntec Singapore. At the center of the showcase, the automated –80°C storage solution made its international exhibition debut, while the pilot freeze dryer was also featured, underscoring how Haier Biomedical is building on its leadership in low-temperature storage to provide integrated, multi-category solutions for next-generation biopharmaceutical infrastructure.

For pharmaceutical companies and research organizations managing high-value samples at –80°C, the automated storage solution combines automated ultra-low-temperature storage with intelligent sample management to improve workflow efficiency and traceability. The Pilot Freeze Dryer helps teams bridge laboratory research and subsequent manufacturing stages by supporting pharmaceutical process development and pilot-scale freeze-drying. Together, the two products address complementary needs across sample management, process development and pilot-scale production.

During a Power Hour session, Haier Biomedical also highlighted its Smart RFID ULT Storage Solution, designed to connect physical samples with digital records throughout storage workflows. RFID labels provide unique sample identities, while compartment antennas and readers capture data without requiring line-of-sight scanning. Software links each sample to its location and movement history, creating structured inbound and outbound records.

The configurable system supports mixed sample formats including bottles, bags, tubes, and cryovials, with storage interfaces adapted through customized shelves, trays, and holders. By connecting identity, location, movement and storage conditions, the platform is designed to reduce manual searching and inventory reconciliation while strengthening chain-of-custody visibility across QC, warehousing, and supply chain operations.

As pharmaceutical operations become increasingly automated, data-driven and quality-focused, customers need more than standalone equipment. They require connected workflows that link samples, devices and data across R&D, production and quality control.

The exhibition reflected this broader portfolio, with solutions spanning automation systems, ULT freezers, refrigerated centrifuges, freeze-thaw systems, and other technologies supporting pharmaceutical workflows from R&D and production to QC laboratories and cold storage.

Building on its foundation in low-temperature storage, Haier Biomedical is expanding its global business across laboratory solutions, automation, and pharmaceutical applications, shifting from individual equipment supply toward multi-product portfolios, scenario-specific solutions, and ongoing services. In the first half of 2026, revenue related to pharmaceutical customers increased 23% year over year, while laboratory solutions revenue grew 19%. AI-related businesses accounted for 18% of revenue, up 3 percentage points from 2025.

By adapting its products and technologies to local regulations, infrastructure and customer needs, Haier Biomedical aims to help customers build smarter, more connected and scalable pharmaceutical R&D and production systems.

https://www.haiermedical.com/

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SOURCE Haier Biomedical