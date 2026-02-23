SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Haemonetics to Present at Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

February 22, 2026 | 
BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that Chris Simon, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026 at 10:25 a.m. ET.

The public may access a live webcast of the fireside chat at Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or at the following link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/VSr8zRPFYu9jT7Rm69ptdC/DrZt2UmuNYtnB5faJBzE4N.

A replay of the recorded webcast will become accessible 12 hours after the event and will be available for 90 days on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com





Media Contact:



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com 







Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-to-present-at-raymond-james-47th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-302693852.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

