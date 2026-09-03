Gyre Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (Gyre, Gyre Therapeutics or the Company) (Nasdaq: GYRE), an innovative, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with operations in the United States and China, today announced that Company management will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference, both being held this month in New York, NY. Information about both conferences is below:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

Format: Fireside chat

Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Format: Fireside chat

Each fireside chat will be webcast live, and a replay may be accessed on the Investors section of the Gyre website where they will be archived for 30 days after the event.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA focused on the development and commercialization of small-molecule therapeutics with its most advanced programs addressing organ fibrosis and inflammatory diseases.

Gyre’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Cullgen Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degrader and DAC therapies for critical conditions including cancer and inflammatory diseases. Cullgen has created a portfolio of highly selective targeted protein degrader and DAC product candidates designed to potently and efficiently eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in patients.

About Gyre Pharmaceuticals

Gyre Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative drugs for organ fibrosis. Its flagship product, ETUARY™ (pirfenidone capsule), was the first approved treatment for IPF in the PRC in 2011 and has maintained a prominent market share over the past several years. In addition, Gyre Pharmaceuticals' pipeline includes F351 (hydronidone), a structural analogue of pirfenidone, which demonstrated statistically significant fibrosis regression after 52 weeks of treatment in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in CHB-associated liver fibrosis in the PRC. In May 2026, China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted Gyre Pharmaceuticals’ New Drug Application (NDA) for F351 as a treatment for CHB-induced liver fibrosis, which is liver damage resulting from the infection of the hepatitis B virus (HBV). F351 received Breakthrough Therapy designation by the CDE of the NMPA in March 2021. Gyre Pharmaceuticals is also developing treatments for PD, RILI with or without immune-related pneumonitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and acute/acute-on-chronic liver failure (ALF/ACLF). As of June 30, 2026, Gyre Therapeutics owns a 69.7% equity interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Gyre’s planned participation in the investor conferences described in this press release and the expected availability of live and archived webcasts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our plans, estimates, and expectations, as of the date of this press release. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our activities and actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes to the timing, format or availability of the conferences and webcasts, as well as other risks and uncertainties identified under “Risk Factors” in Gyre’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on March 13, 2026, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gyre expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc.

Sudan Loganathan, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance Strategy

ir@gyretx.com

Investors

Chuck Padala

Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com