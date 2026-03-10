Guardant Health’s Shield Blood-based Screening Test for Colorectal Cancer Now Accessible Through National Test Ordering and Collection Network of Quest Diagnostics

Strategic collaboration to enable streamlined and accelerated access to Shield blood-based colorectal cancer screening test across Quest’s vast network

Physicians nationwide now have the ability to order Shield

Shield is proven to increase screening rates with a 93% screening adherence rate

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that the Shield™ by Guardant blood-based screening test is now widely accessible for physician order through the nationwide connectivity of Quest Diagnostics, equipping clinicians with access to blood-based screening innovation for colorectal cancer (CRC) through one of the largest diagnostic ecosystems in the United States.

Shield is the first and only blood test to receive full FDA approval as a primary screening option for colorectal cancer in average-risk adults aged 45 and older. Under the agreement, providers that order lab testing from Quest can now directly access Shield through their existing Quest account and electronic health record (EHR).

Quest provides healthcare connectivity solutions to nearly 650,000 clinician and hospital accounts annually in the United States. Providers can also utilize Quest’s approximately 2,000 patient service centers and approximately 6,000 in-office phlebotomists across the United States for blood draws for Shield.

“Activating our strategic collaboration with Quest marks a pivotal milestone in broadening access to Shield and empowering primary care physicians across the country to bring the lifesaving advantages of early detection to their patients with just a blood draw,” said AmirAli Talasaz, Guardant Health co-CEO. “Shield’s innovative technology supported by Quest’s vast, nationwide infrastructure will strengthen our ability to fundamentally transform colorectal cancer screening by equipping doctors with a quick, easier screening option patients are far more likely to complete.”

As part of the strategic arrangement, Quest’s national commercial sales team will actively educate primary care physicians about access to the test.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S. with a 91 percent five-year survival rate if caught in early stages.1 Yet, over 54 million people do not complete the recommended screening, in part because they find the available options, colonoscopy and stool tests, unpleasant or inconvenient.2 With Shield, individuals can be screened with just a blood draw, helping to detect cancer early, when it is more treatable.

Shield is proven to increase screening rates in the real world, with 93% of patients completing the test in the first 100,000 Shield tests ordered – a significant improvement in screening adherence rates over other types of tests.3 Recently, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network included the Shield blood test in its updated CRC screening guidelines, paving the way for improved patient access and additional major clinical guideline inclusions.

Shield is covered by Medicare, Veterans Affairs Community Care Network and TRICARE, and is commercially available across the U.S.

About Shield

Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

