Guardant Health to Host Investor Day on September 24, 2025

August 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be hosting an Investor Day on September 24, 2025, in New York City, NY starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will feature presentations by several members of the company's leadership team.



Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is available by invitation only.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and helping doctors select the best treatment for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:
Meaghan Smith
press@guardanthealth.com

