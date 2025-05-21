Guardant Health Introduces Comprehensive Immunohistochemistry Testing for Solid Tumors

Complete suite of IHC testing for key biomarkers in all solid tumors, including c-MET, now available in addition to Guardant360 Tissue multiomic profiling test

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the addition of a full suite of immunohistochemistry (IHC) testing to the company’s portfolio of tumor molecular profiling tests. This new set of tests will help oncologists identify tumor subtypes and match cancer patients to the most effective targeted therapies.

IHC testing is a special staining process that detects specific proteins within a tissue sample, known as tumor biomarkers, that can be used to determine the characteristics of a tumor and identify the most appropriate targeted cancer therapy. The new Guardant IHC test suite provides comprehensive testing for key biomarkers in all solid tumors (such as lung, breast, gastric and ovarian cancers). This includes c-MET, the target of Emrelis™ (telisotuzumab vedotin-tllv), an antibody-drug conjugate recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of c-MET-expressing non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“The information about tumor characteristics garnered from advanced IHC testing will complement the multidimensional insights we are currently providing to oncologists through our recently introduced Guardant360 Tissue multiomic tumor profiling test,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “This expansion of our portfolio will allow us to offer cancer care teams more comprehensive tissue testing capabilities through a single source to help them make more informed decisions about therapy selection and optimize outcomes for their patients.”

The comprehensive IHC menu covers the following biomarkers: HER2, MMR, PD-L1, c-MET, ER, PR, Ki-67, CLDN18, and FOLR1.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

