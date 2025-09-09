SUBSCRIBE
GSK’s RSV Vaccine Arexvy Included in Publicly Funded Prevention Programs for Older Adults in Canada

September 9, 2025 | 
3 min read
  • Arexvy will account for the majority share of publicly funded RSV vaccine doses provided in the country for 2025-2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - GSK announced today that Arexvy (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine - recombinant, AS01E adjuvanted) will be offered through select provincially funded programs to help prevent lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among eligible Canadian adults.

The inclusion of Arexvy follows the March 2025 update from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which recommends RSV vaccination for all adults aged 75 and older, as well as those aged 60 and above residing in nursing homes or other chronic care facilities. Adults aged 50 to 74 are advised to consider vaccination in consultation with their healthcare provider.

Anthony Quinn, President, Canadian Association of Retired Persons: "As Canada's population ages, it's essential that older adults have timely and equitable access to vaccines that can help protect them from serious respiratory illnesses like RSV. As we head into the fall and winter months - and the risk of respiratory virus infections increases - vaccination against RSV can reduce hospitalizations and safeguard the health and independence of seniors across the country."

Alison Pozzobon, Vice President of Communications, Government Affairs and Market Access, GSK, said: "We are proud to have Arexvy included in publicly funded immunization programs, enabling broader access to an important vaccine for older Canadians who are among those at increased risk for severe RSV disease. As more provinces prioritize RSV prevention, GSK is committed to collaborating with public health partners across the country to continue to expand access to Arexvy and help ensure that vulnerable Canadians can be protected against the virus and its complications.

Adults aged 50 and older who are not eligible for vaccination against RSV as part of a publicly funded program can access Arexvy at pharmacies across Canada. In most cases a prescription from one's primary care provider is required.

About Arexvy

Arexvy is currently approved in Canada for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults 60 years of age and older, and in adults 50 through 59 years of age who are at increased risk for RSV disease. Arexvy was the first authorized RSV vaccine in Canada for older adults.i

Respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, adjuvanted, contains recombinant glycoprotein F stabilised in the prefusion conformation (RSVPreF3). This antigen is combined with GSK's proprietary AS01E adjuvant.

The GSK proprietary AS01 adjuvant system contains STIMULON QS-21 adjuvant licensed from Antigenics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Agenus Inc. STIMULON is a trademark of SaponiQx Inc., a subsidiary of Agenus.

About RSV in adults

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages. Adults can be at increased risk for RSV disease due to comorbidities, immune compromised status, or advanced age.ii RSV can exacerbate conditions, including COPD, asthma, and chronic heart failure and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.iii In Canada, it is estimated that more than 23,000 adults are hospitalized with RSV annually.iv Unfortunately, RSV can act as a tipping point, potentially leading to serious long-term health consequences. Approximately 1 in 9 patients hospitalized with RSV do not survive.v

The Product Monograph, posted at gsk.ca should be consulted for complete administration and safety information. 

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.ca.

____________________________

i Arexvy Product Monograph (October 2023), GSK. Available at: www.gsk.ca

ii Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV in Older Adults, 2024. Available at https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/older-adults/index.html

iii Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV in Older Adults, 2024. Available at https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/older-adults/index.html

iv Statistics Canada. Table 17-10-0005-01. Population estimates on July 1, by age and gender. DOI: https://doi.org/10.25318/1710000501-eng. 2. ElSherif M, et al. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2023;10(7):ofad315. 3. Mitratza M, et al. Infect Dis Ther. 2024;13:1949–1962. 4. McLaughlin JM, et al. Open Forum Infect Dis. 2022;9(7):ofac300.)

v Hamilton MA, et al. Influenza Other Respir Viruses. 2022;16(6):1072-1081

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

