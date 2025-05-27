GSK’s depemokimab accepted for review by Health Canada for the treatment of asthma with type 2 inflammation and for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

SWIFT-1 and -2 trials showed depemokimab reduced exacerbation and hospitalization rates as an add-on therapy for patients with asthma with type 2 inflammation versus placebo

ANCHOR-1 and -2 trials showed early and sustained reductions in nasal polyp size and nasal obstruction versus placebo for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps

Across the SWIFT and ANCHOR clinical trials, the overall incidence and severity of treatment-emergent adverse events were similar in patients treated with either depemokimab or placebo

If approved, depemokimab will be the first ultra-long-acting biologic with two doses per year (6-month dosing)

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - GSK has submitted a New Drug Submission (NDS) to Health Canada for depemokimab for two proposed indications: The first indication is as an add-on maintenance treatment of asthma in adult and adolescent patients aged 12 years and older with type 2 inflammation characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype on medium- to high-dose inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) plus another asthma controller. The second indication is as an add-on maintenance treatment of adult patients with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). The NDS is based on data from the positive SWIFT and ANCHOR trials.

Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada, said: "The combined submission for asthma and CRSwNP marks a significant step toward addressing the unmet needs of patients. Backed by strong clinical evidence, depemokimab has the potential to become the first ultra-long-acting biologic offering patients sustained inhibition of IL-5, a key driver of their disease with twice-yearly dosing, and represents a promising advancement for patients and physicians alike."

Depemokimab, a monoclonal antibody that targets IL-5, is the first ultra-long-acting biologic to be evaluated in phase III trials.1,2,3 IL-5 is a key cytokine (protein) in type 2 inflammation.1,5,6 Type 2 inflammation is typically identified by blood eosinophil count and is an underlying driver in many diseases. This type of inflammation is present in the majority of patients with difficult to treat asthma and can lead to exacerbations and hospitalization.5,6,7 Type 2 inflammation is also present in up to 85% of people with CRSwNP and is associated with more severe disease and symptoms.8,9,10,11,12 With IL-5 inhibition, eosinophils are significantly reduced and there is evidence to show IL-5 has broader effects on other structural and immune cell types beyond eosinophils.5,6,22,23,24,25,26

In patients with asthma with type 2 inflammation and patients with CRSwNP, the SWIFT and ANCHOR trials, respectively, met their primary endpoints, showing that depemokimab could offer sustained inhibition of an important driver of their disease, and help achieve key clinical outcomes with a dosing schedule of just two injections per year.1,2,3 Depemokimab's extended half-life, high-binding affinity and potency, support a dosing regimen of one injection every six months (26 weeks)..1,2,3 As demonstrated in studies of other diseases, longer intervals between doses have been shown to overcome barriers to optimal care, such as patient adherence, and can reduce the burden of disease for patients.4

In Canada, more than 4.7 million people are currently affected by asthma, a chronic and sometimes debilitating condition.27 Many Canadian asthmatics continue to experience symptoms such as difficulty breathing and chest tightness, despite treatment with high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus a second controller (and/or systemic corticosteroids). 5,20

People with CRSwNP experience symptoms such as nasal obstruction, loss of smell, facial pain, sleep disturbance, infections and nasal discharge that can significantly affect their emotional and physical well-being.8,9,10,11 Such symptoms mean the impact of CRSwNP on overall quality of life has been reported to be comparable with other chronic diseases such as COPD, asthma, and diabetes.9

The safety and effectiveness of depemokimab are still under investigation and authorization has not yet been granted. Depemokimab is currently not approved for use in any country.

About SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2



SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 were replicate 52-week, randomised (2:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multi-centre Phase III clinical trials.1 The trials assessed the efficacy and safety of depemokimab as adjunctive therapy in 382 and 380 participants with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterised by blood eosinophil count, including adult and adolescent patients, who were randomised to receive depemokimab or a placebo respectively, in addition to their standard of care treatment with medium to high-dose inhaled corticosteroids plus at least one additional controller.1 In each trial, the rate of asthma exacerbations was significantly lower in the depemokimab group than in the placebo group. 1

These results have been reported and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.1

About ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2



ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2 were replicate 52-week, randomised (1:1), double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multi-centre Phase III clinical trials. 2,3 The trials assessed the efficacy and safety of depemokimab as add-on therapy to standard of care in 271 and 257 adult patients with CRSwNP inadequately controlled on intranasal corticosteroids.2,3 The co-primary endpoints were met with statistically significant reductions in nasal polyp size and nasal obstruction in patients receiving depemokimab versus placebo, at 52 weeks. 2,3

Full results of ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2 have been reported and published in The Lancet.19

About GSK in respiratory



GSK is redefining the future of respiratory medicine as it builds on decades of pioneering work to deliver more ambitious treatment goals and develop the next-generation standard of care, for hundreds of millions of people with respiratory diseases. With an industry-leading respiratory portfolio and pipeline of vaccines, targeted biologics, and inhaled medicines, we are focused on improving outcomes and the lives of people living with all types of asthma and COPD along with less understood diseases like refractory chronic cough or rarer conditions like systemic sclerosis with interstitial lung disease. GSK is harnessing the latest science and technology with the aim to modify underlying disease dysfunction and prevent disease progression.

About GSK



GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.ca.gsk.com/en-ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements



GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024, and GSK's Q1 Results for 2025.

