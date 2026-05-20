GSK and the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) initiate negotiations for Blenrep for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

This is another key milestone in offering relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients a treatment featuring a differentiated mode of action.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - GSK is pleased to welcome the start of negotiations with the pCPA for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin for injection), in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, or in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide for the latter combination.

GSK's focus is on supporting a process that balances timely access with long-term sustainability for people living with this incurable disease, within the context of a rapidly evolving and resource-intensive treatment landscape. We look forward to collaborating with the pCPA, provinces, clinicians, and the broader myeloma community.

This engagement brings hope to Canadians living with myeloma who urgently need new treatment options," said Martine Elias, Chief Executive Officer of Myeloma Canada. "We are encouraged by the start of negotiations for a therapy that not only extends life, but also considers how patients can live better, experience less treatment burden, including the possibility of being treated closer to home" Elias stated.

"We are committed to offering meaningful options for multiple myeloma patients, informed by the perspectives of those directly impacted by the disease, said Sridhar Venkatesh, President & General Manager, GSK Canada."

About multiple myeloma



Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer globally and is generally considered treatable but not curable.1,2 There are approximately more than 180,000 new cases of multiple myeloma diagnosed globally each year.3 Multiple myeloma is a significant concern in Canada, where in 2025 alone, 4,300 people were diagnosed with the disease.4 Research into new therapies is needed as multiple myeloma commonly becomes refractory to available treatments.1

About Blenrep



Blenrep is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) comprised of a humanized anti-BCMA monoclonal antibody conjugated to the cytotoxic agent monomethyl auristatin F.

In Canada, Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin for injection) is indicated for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. Specifically, Blenrep is indicated:

in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (BVd), in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy; and

in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd), in adult patients who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide.

Please consult the Product Monograph at www.gsk.ca for complete safety information. The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-800-387-7374.

GSK in Oncology



Our ambition in oncology is to help increase overall quality of life, maximize survival, and change the course of disease, expanding from our current focus on blood and women's cancers into lung and gastrointestinal cancers, as well as other solid tumours. This includes accelerating priority programmes such as antibody-drug conjugates targeting B7-H3 and B7-H4, and IDRX-42, a highly selective KIT tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

About GSK



GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.gsk.ca.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements



GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK's Q1 Results for 2026.

References 1Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel R, et al. Global Cancer Statistics 2020: GLOBOCAN Estimates of Incidence and Mortality Worldwide for 36 Cancers in 185 Countries. CA Cancer J Clin. 2021;71(3):209-249. doi:10.3322/caac.21660. 2 Kazandjian D. Multiple myeloma epidemiology and survival: A unique malignancy. Semin Oncol. 2016;43(6):676–681.doi: 10.1053/j.seminoncol.2016.11.004. 3 Global Cancer Observatory. International Agency for Research on Cancer. World Health Organization. Multiple Myeloma fact sheet. Available at: https://gco.iarc.who.int/media/globocan/factsheets/cancers/35-multiple-myeloma-fact-sheet.pdf. Accessed 5 March 2025. 4 Multiple myeloma statistics. Canadian Cancer Society. Available at: https://cancer.ca/en/cancer-information/cancer-types/multiple-myeloma/statistics. Accessed 6 May 2026.

SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.