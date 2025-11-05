Grit Biotherapeutics Invited to Deliver Oral Presentation at ASH 2025 on Breakthrough In Vivo CAR-T Therapy GT801

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grit Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd. ("Grit Bio"), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, today announced that its groundbreaking GT801 in vivo CAR-T program has been selected for an oral presentation at the upcoming 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

The abstract, titled "Precision In Vivo CAR-T Generation via CLAMP-Enabled mRNA Delivery: Toward Scalable and Translatable Cell Therapy," was accepted in the CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational session. The presentation will be delivered by Professor Pin Wang, Chief Scientific Officer of Grit Biotherapeutics, on Saturday, December 6, 9:30–9:45 AM (local time) at the OCCC – Sunburst Room (W340).

GT801 is an innovative anti-CD19 in vivo CAR-T candidate developed using T-cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles (T-LNPs) encapsulating optimized mRNA. Grit Bio leveraged the proprietary CLAMP (Controllable Ligand Attachment Modification and Purification) technology to achieve site-specific antibody conjugation and precise ligand density control. This approach allows selective T-cell targeting, minimal off-target uptake, and robust, durable CAR expression following systemic administration.

In preclinical studies, GT801 demonstrated:

>95% B-cell clearance in humanized PBMC mouse models at doses as low as 0.01 mg/kg;







>80% CAR expression across tissue-resident T cells with <1% off-target delivery to myeloid and hepatic cells;







>30-fold in vivo expansion of CAR-T cells with minimal cytokine release (IL-6, TNF-α), supporting the safety and feasibility of repeat dosing.

Preliminary clinical data further validate efficient CAR expression, deep B-cell depletion, and repeat-dose tolerability, highlighting GT801's strong potential as a scalable, off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate.

"The invitation to present at ASH 2025 highlights international recognition of Grit Bio's leadership in advancing in vivo CAR-T innovation," said Dr. Yarong Liu, Chairman and CEO of Grit Biotherapeutics. "Our GT801 platform represents a paradigm shift in cell therapy—transforming complex ex vivo manufacturing into a simple, repeatable, and scalable in vivo process. We are eager to share our latest clinical data and explore global partnerships that accelerate the translation of this breakthrough technology to patients worldwide."

About Grit Biotherapeutics

Founded in 2019, Grit Biotherapeutics is an innovation-driven, late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company's R&D focuses on TIL-based therapies and in vivo/off-the-shelf cell therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Grit's lead product GT101, the first TIL therapy approved for clinical trials in China, is currently in Phase II pivotal studies. The company's GT201, the world's first membrane-bound IL-15 complex–engineered TIL product, has received IND clearance in China and the U.S.

Media Contact:

Grit Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.



Email: BD@grit-bio.com



Website: www.grit-bio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grit-biotherapeutics-invited-to-deliver-oral-presentation-at-ash-2025-on-breakthrough-in-vivo-car-t-therapy-gt801-302603829.html

SOURCE Grit Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.