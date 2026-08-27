GRI Bio Featured in “Why Now” On-Demand Video Webcast

Video webcast now available here

LA JOLLA, CA, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it is featured in a “Why Now” video webcast.

During the webcast, Marc Hertz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio, discusses the Company's differentiated approach to treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) through GRI-0621, a once-daily oral, RARβ/γ-selective agonist designed to modulate the biological pathways associated with inflammation, fibrosis and tissue repair. The discussion also highlights GRI-0621's differentiated mechanism of action and the significant unmet need that remains for patients living with IPF. As previously announced, GRI has been selected for presentation at the 2026 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress, being held September 5-9 in Barcelona, Spain, where it will present on data that it believes is supportive of GRI-0621’s differentiated mechanism and its potential to address the underlying biology of IPF.

The video webcast is now accessible for on-demand viewing here.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to GRI Bio, Inc. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of GRI Bio, Inc. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the Company's website and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on the Company.

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an oral RARβ/γ-selective agonist being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive and life-threatening fibrotic lung disease with significant unmet need. GRI-0621 is designed to modulate pathways associated with inflammation, fibrosis and tissue repair and is being evaluated as a potential novel oral therapeutic for patients with IPF.

In addition to GRI-0621, the Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations with respect to development and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the potential benefits and impact of the Company’s clinical trials and product candidates and any implication that the data or results observed in preclinical trials or earlier studies, topline or interim data or trials will be indicative of results of later studies or clinical trials or final data, the Company’s beliefs and expectations regarding potential shareholder value and future financial performance, the Company’s beliefs about the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals and potential regulatory approval pathways, the Company’s expected future milestones, shareholder value and the length of time the Company’s current resources will fund its planned operations (which current estimate assumes only initial preparatory activities for GRI-0621 as substantial additional capital or resources will be required to fund future clinical trials of GRI-0621). Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements expressed by the Company in this press release and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation risks related to: (1) the Company’s inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market and to comply with applicable listing requirements; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the inability of the Company to raise financing in the future; (4) the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development activities; (5) the inability of the Company to obtain and maintain regulatory clearance or approval for its respective products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any cleared or approved product; (6) the inability of the Company to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; (7) the inability of the Company to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development of products and services that the Company is currently developing; (8) the accuracy of the estimated size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets, either alone or in partnership with others; (9) that later data or clinical trials may be inconsistent with or contrary to data and observations to date, including that later data may not indicate a patient benefit, modulate toxicities or validate a mechanism of action; (10) inaccuracy in the Company’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for and the ability to obtain additional financing; (11) the Company’s ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property portfolio, including any newly issued patents and its ability to obtain any expected patent term extensions, adjustments, exclusivities or disclaimers; and (12) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on January 30, 2026 and subsequently filed reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

GRI@jtcir.com