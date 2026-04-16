SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Greywolf Therapeutics appoints Edwin Moses as Chair

April 16, 2026 | 
2 min read

Dr Edwin Moses - Portrait

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greywolf Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel antigen modulation treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has appointed Edwin Moses as Chair of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect.

Dr Moses is a serial entrepreneur and value creator with more than 30 years of board-level experience across more than 20 life sciences companies. As CEO, he built Oxford Asymmetry International plc and Ablynx NV, raising over $500 million in equity and debt financing and leading successful IPOs on the London Stock Exchange, EuroNext and NASDAQ. He was responsible for the sale of both companies, generating values of £316 million and $4.8 billion respectively.

Most recently, Dr Moses served as Chair of Dark Blue Therapeutics, an Oxford-based oncology biotech which was acquired by Amgen in a deal valued at up to $840 million.

Peter Joyce, CEO & Co-founder of Greywolf Therapeutics, said:

"Edwin joins at a pivotal moment for our clinical programs as we head toward the next stage of our growth. His extraordinary track record of building and financing world-class biotech companies, combined with his deep expertise in drug discovery and development, makes him a great addition to our Board and company. We are delighted to welcome him as Chair and look forward to benefiting from his leadership and counsel.

“We also recognize Tom McCarthy’s outstanding contribution as Chair. His guidance, and commitment to executive functions since we co-founded the company has been instrumental to our success, and we are very pleased he will continue as a Non-Executive Director."

Dr Edwin Moses, Chair at Greywolf Therapeutics, said:

"The science is compelling, the team is very talented, and the pipeline has genuine potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. I am delighted to join as Chair at such an exciting moment in the company's development and look forward to supporting the team as they execute on their ambitious plans.”

About Greywolf Therapeutics

Greywolf Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company advancing novel antigen modulation treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

The company’s first-in-class small molecules are developed to control T cell activation by modulating antigen presentation, altering how cells appear to the immune system so it can recognize and target them correctly.

Greywolf’s oncology treatment (GRWD5769) is delivering promising Phase 1/2 data in patients with solid tumors, demonstrating a strong safety and tolerability profile, as well as generating meaningful clinical activity. The company’s autoimmunity treatment (GRWD0715) is progressing in a Phase 1/2 trial to treat the source of axial spondyloarthritis ahead of a planned expansion into other autoimmune indications.

Greywolf is headquartered in Oxford, UK.

More information: Website | LinkedIn

Media enquiries

Greywolf Therapeutics

Patrick White, Head of Communications

+44 (0) 01235 644970

patrick.white@gwt.bio

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/969dca71-90d5-4199-ba27-14b8aac5ee6d


Europe People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A conceptual story about finance in the Eurozone, featuring €10, €20, and €50 notes in a supermarket shopping cart, with €100 notes in the background.
Insights
Can Europe turn world-class science into world-class scale?
April 16, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan/Courtesy of Novartis
Artificial intelligence
Novartis CEO joins Anthropic board, embedding AI in the heart of biopharma
April 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Stylish gold office chair standing on black award podium over black background. Concept of success, being number one in business and victory celebration. 3d rendering
C-suite
Novavax Shareholder Vows To Fight CEO Pay Package, End ‘Dogmatic Leadership’
April 8, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
highly qualified female specialist in demand on the labor market. human hands give money and offers of job to confident businesswoman. vector illustration
Women’s health
Daré’s CEO Wants Everyone To Invest in Women’s Health, Starting With Her Company
April 8, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong