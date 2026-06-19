Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. and Intel Corp. Launch Strategic Collaboration to Scale Human-Centric Drug Discovery.

Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. (Silicon Valley, CA) announces a collaboration with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) to accelerate AI-enabled drug discovery using Greenstone’s large-scale, human biobank of induced pluripotent stem cells and Intel’s Edge AI advanced computing and AI infrastructure. Intel and Greenstone are working together to speed up the development of new medicines. The collaboration combines state-of-the-art human genetics and biology from Greenstone with Intel purpose-built silicon – to scale data processing, storage, and analysis. Greenstone has built the world’s largest human biobank of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC).

“This collaboration represents an important step toward more human-centered drug development” said Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder of Greenstone Biosciences and Director of the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute (SCVI). “By combining our iPSC-based systems with Intel’s advanced computing architecture, we identify patient-specific response patterns, improve prediction of adverse drug effects, and advance new medicines more quickly and at a lower cost.”

The collaboration also supports growing US FDA regulatory momentum toward New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) (FDA Modernization Act 3.0) along with biotech and pharmaceutical industries that complement traditional animal studies and improve the translational relevance of preclinical testing. By combining human cellular models, population-scale datasets, and AI-enabled analytics, Greenstone and Intel aim to help advance the next generation of drug safety assessment and new medicines.

For a replay of Intel’s Computex 2026 keynote address, highlighting collaboration with Greenstone, click here: link, video, (57:45)