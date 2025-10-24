Greenstone Biosciences and Illumina announce collaboration to advance precision drug discovery

PALO ALTO, Oct 24, 2025 —Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) today announce a collaboration to advance precision drug discovery by combining Greenstone’s extensive induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) biobank with Illumina’s state-of-the-art single-cell and spatial genomics technologies. This collaboration aims to generate high-resolution molecular maps that provide unprecedented insights into disease biology and therapeutic response.

By combining Greenstone’s disease-specific iPSC lines with Illumina’s sequencing platforms, the collaboration will enable a deeper understanding of cellular heterogeneity and gene regulatory networks that underlie complex disorders. The resulting datasets are expected to accelerate target discovery, drug validation, and translational research across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Kyle Farh, VP & Distinguished Scientist of Illumina Artificial Intelligence Lab, stated, “We are excited to be partnering with Greenstone Bio to explore the spectrum of biology in diverse populations of cell villages and disease models.” Dr. Joseph C. Wu, co-founder of Greenstone Biosciences, stated, “Greenstone has the world’s largest iPSC biobank. This collaboration brings together Illumina’s sequencing power and Greenstone’s iPSC models to illuminate disease mechanisms with unparalleled depth. Together, we aim to redefine how human biology informs drug discovery and development in the future.”

About

Greenstone Biosciences, Inc. (Palo Alto, CA) is a biotechnology company based in the Stanford Research Park and co-founded by Joseph C. Wu, M.D., Ph.D. (Professor & Director of Stanford Cardiovascular Institute) and Jade Chao, J.D., M.P.H. Greenstone is supported by Walden Catalyst, Mayfield, Prosperity 7 Ventures, and other funds. The company specializes in New Approach Methods (NAMs), clinical genomics, iPSC platform, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and drug development. Greenstone has extensive expertise in generating patient-derived human organoids and tissue-on-a-chip systems for disease modeling and drug discovery. For more information, please visit www.greenstonebio.com.