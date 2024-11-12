Greenphire Appoints Product Management Expert Derek Bluestone as New Chief Product Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenphire, a leading innovator in software solutions for improving clinical research site performance and participant satisfaction, today announced the addition of product strategy expert Derek Bluestone as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Derek will oversee overall solution strategy and product management.





Derek, most recently the CPO of Relay Network, has two decades of executive experience building and managing SaaS portfolios for private equity, venture capital-backed and publicly traded software companies. His experience includes executing product strategies that result in large growth, improving software delivery results and implementing new innovative systems. Derek has also previously held executive product management roles at Nasdaq, Billtrust, Sungard Availability Services and Kenexa.

“At Greenphire, we have always strived to create financial technology solutions that solve the critical problems facing clinical research,” Jim Murphy, CEO of Greenphire, said. “Derek’s exceptional ability to present clients with innovative solutions, combined with his talent for managing world-class product development teams, makes him the perfect fit for fulfilling our mission.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve focused on building product development strategies that deliver the best possible outcomes for our partners,” Derek said. “Clinical research comes with unique financial challenges, and I’m excited to take this next step with the team at Greenphire. Together, we’ll continue to address the challenges faced by research sites and sponsors, further optimizing the patient journey.”

About Greenphire

Greenphire is a Thoma Bravo-backed software company specializing in providing comprehensive solutions for streamlining clinical trials. With a focus on optimizing patient and site experiences, Greenphire offers innovative software for travel and logistics support, automated patient and site payment solutions, and trial budgeting software and analytics. Greenphire Means GO.

