Gravity Diagnostics Named Exclusive Laboratory Partner of Sure Med Compliance to Close the Gap in Laboratory Testing Guidance While Focusing on Patient Outcomes and Reduction on Economic Impact

COVINGTON, Ky., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all fifty states, announced today that they have been named the exclusive laboratory partner of Sure Med Compliance, the Fairhope, Alabama-based digital health company behind Perspectives in Care (PiC), a compliance and clinical decision-support platform currently used by pain management and substance use disorder providers.

Under the agreement, Gravity's diagnostic testing results will be integrated into the PiC Summary Report, giving treating providers a rolling twelve-month view of each patient's toxicology history alongside clinical guidance on recommended testing frequency based on the patient's risk level and applicable Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) guidance, as well as guidance on other recommended testing that can improve patient outcomes. The integrated report will be delivered directly into participating providers' electronic health records using Gravity's existing EHR integration infrastructure, at no custom development cost to the practice.

The partnership reflects a conviction the two companies share: that the most compliant care is also the best care, and that laboratory testing is only valuable when it is ordered for the right patient, at the right frequency, and acted on by the treating provider. By pairing Gravity's laboratory results with Sure Med's longitudinal, patient-reported outcomes data in a single view; the partnership gives providers what they need to make and document that decision at every visit.

"Compliance has been our number one focus since the day we opened the lab, and this partnership puts that focus where it matters most — in front of the provider at the moment of care," said Tony Remington, CEO and Co-Founder of Gravity Diagnostics. "When a ordering provider can see a patient's full clinical and testing history and clear, evidence-based guidance on how often testing and which testing is appropriate, you eliminate unnecessary tests and incorporate clinically relevant testing, while getting better-documented decisions and outcomes. That is exactly what providers, payors and patients should expect from their laboratory, and it is what Gravity has always been built to deliver."

What it means for payors.

Health plans and government programs have made clear that laboratory testing must be individualized, risk-based, and supported by clinical documentation. The Gravity–Sure Med integration is designed around that expectation. Testing guidance tied to patient risk score and CMS guidance supports appropriate utilization rather than blanket ordering; a twelve-month longitudinal record gives every result clinical context; and the treating provider's decision is captured in the medical record at the point of care. Gravity has long partnered with payors to improve the quality of care while reducing its economic impact, and this partnership extends that commitment into the ordering workflow itself.

What it means for providers.

Pain management and SUD providers face a documentation standard that is difficult to meet inside a fifteen-minute visit and a reimbursement environment that is shifting from volume to outcomes, including CMS's Ambulatory Specialty Model. Through this partnership, participating practices receive one integrated, easily interpreted report — testing history, validated patient-reported outcomes, risk stratification, and testing guidance — inside the EHR they already use. The result is a clearer picture of each patient, a defensible record of every treatment decision, and less administrative burden on the clinical team.

What it means for patients.

Patients living with chronic pain or in recovery are best served when their care team has the complete picture. Longitudinal testing history and outcomes data help providers recognize progress, identify risk early, and tailor therapy to the individual, supporting safer prescribing and continued access to appropriate care.

"As AI learning models continue to improve, the ability to align goals across all stakeholders within the US healthcare ecosystem has finally become a possibility. By synthesizing objective, diagnostic data, PROs, and health economics data, Sure Med and Gravity will deliver full spectrum compliance, reduce healthcare costs, and improve clinical outcomes. This partnership will positively impact physicians, pharmacists, wholesalers, payers and most importantly, patients with pain, substance use disorder(s) and behavioral health struggles," said John Bowman, Founder and CEO of Sure Med Compliance.

Integration work is under way, and the integrated PiC Summary Report featuring Gravity Diagnostics results is expected to be available to participating practices in Q4 of 2026. Providers and health plans interested in learning more can contact Gravity Diagnostics at info@gravitydiagnostics.com.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a healthcare company headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, using CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified diagnostics — including clinical toxicology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), and infectious disease testing — to help providers make better decisions and help payors improve the quality of care while reducing the economic impact of healthcare. Licensed in all fifty states, Gravity Diagnostics partners with providers and payors nationwide and has been recognized as a Healthcare Industry Top Workplace and among the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Gravity Diagnostics is part of the Gravity 360 family of healthcare companies, united by a shared commitment to Care, Compliance, and Confidence. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

About Sure Med Compliance

Sure Med Compliance is a digital health company dedicated to improving the safety and quality of controlled substance care. Its scientifically validated solutions, Perspectives in Care (PiC) and PiC Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), compliantly collect patient-reported outcomes and deliver actionable clinical and medicolegal insights at the point of care. Together, the programs help pain management, behavioral health and substance use disorder providers meet clinical and regulatory documentation standards, prepare for the new Ambulatory Specialty Model, identify more appropriate candidates for commonly performed procedures, and reduce barriers to appropriate pain care. Sure Med Compliance is headquartered in Fairhope, Alabama. Learn more at suremedcompliance.com.

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SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics