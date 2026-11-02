Graviton BioScience and CinRx Pharma Form CinRock Pharma to Advance ROCK2-Targeted Therapies for Cardiovascular Disease

New jointly governed company combines Graviton’s expertise and intellectual property in selective ROCK2 (Rho-associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2) inhibition with CinRx’s capital, centralized development infrastructure and cardiovascular drug-development capabilities to advance new cardiovascular therapies for patients

CinRock will initially advance two Graviton-originated candidates selected for properties that support distribution to cardiac tissue, with programs in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and other cardiomyopathies

Jonathan Isaacsohn, M.D., F.A.C.C., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CinRx, will serve as Chief Executive of CinRock and lead research and development in collaboration with Samuel D. Waksal, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Graviton

NEW YORK & CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graviton BioScience Corporation (“Graviton”) and CinRx Pharma (“CinRx”) today announced the formation of CinRock Pharma (“CinRock”), a jointly governed biopharmaceutical company established to accelerate the development of novel ROCK2-targeted therapies for patients with cardiovascular diseases. CinRock will initially focus on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and other cardiomyopathies. Despite the availability of current therapies, patients with these conditions still carry a heavy disease burden and need more treatment options.

CinRock brings together Graviton’s expertise and intellectual property in selective ROCK2 inhibition with CinRx’s capital, centralized development infrastructure and cardiovascular drug-development capabilities. The Company will develop two Graviton-originated compounds with known pharmacologic profiles and distribution in cardiac tissue appropriate for the proposed indications. With committed resources and a dedicated development focus, CinRock is positioned to move these compounds efficiently toward clinical evaluation and generate meaningful evidence of their potential value for patients.

Dr. Jonathan Isaacsohn will lead research and development in collaboration with Dr. Samuel D. Waksal and will also serve as Chief Executive of CinRock. Through the CinRx hub-and-spoke model, Dr. Isaacsohn and the CinRx team have established and advanced multiple asset-focused biotechnology companies, including CinCor Pharma, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in 2023.

“Patients with PAH, HFpEF and other cardiomyopathies continue to face progressive disease, even with today’s therapies,” said Dr. Isaacsohn. “Selective ROCK2 inhibition is a compelling approach because it has anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-hypertrophy effects, which are central to how these diseases progress. Graviton has developed a differentiated portfolio of selective ROCK2 inhibitors and has deep expertise in the biology of this important target.”

“CinRock brings together two organizations with complementary strengths and a shared goal of accelerating promising cardiovascular programs for patients who continue to need better treatment options. I am particularly excited to partner with Jonathan and the CinRx team with their expertise and track record in cardiovascular disease,” said Samuel D. Waksal.

About Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

PAH is a progressive disease characterized by elevated pressure in the pulmonary arteries and increasing strain on the right side of the heart. Available therapies target several signaling pathways and may improve clinical outcomes, yet PAH remains incurable and is associated with substantial morbidity and mortality. CinRock’s PAH program is intended to evaluate whether selective ROCK2 inhibition can address the disease biology beyond vasodilation and improve clinically meaningful outcomes.

About Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF)

HFpEF is a heterogeneous form of heart failure in which the heart contracts normally but does not relax and fill effectively. Recent therapeutic advances have expanded treatment options, but many patients continue to experience symptoms, hospitalization and disease progression. CinRock plans to evaluate a ROCK2-targeted approach in HFpEF, including its potential relevance to myocardial remodeling, vascular dysfunction, and other mechanisms associated with the disease.

About CinRock Pharma

CinRock Pharma is a jointly governed biopharmaceutical company formed by Graviton BioScience Corporation and CinRx Pharma to develop ROCK2-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, including pulmonary arterial hypertension, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and other cardiomyopathies. CinRock combines Graviton’s expertise and intellectual property in selective ROCK2 inhibition with CinRx’s capital, centralized development infrastructure and cardiovascular drug-development capabilities. To learn more, visit www.CinRock.com.

About Graviton BioScience

Graviton BioScience Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, engineering, and developing best-in-class therapeutics for metabolic, CNS, inflammatory, fibrotic, and other serious diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of highly selective ROCK2 inhibitors and other novel therapeutic candidates.

Graviton is led by Samuel D. Waksal, Ph.D., founder and former CEO of Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Sanofi, and founder and former CEO of ImClone Systems, which was acquired by Eli Lilly. Dr. Waksal is also a founder of MeiraGTx. Graviton is headquartered in New York, New York. For more information, visit www.gravitoncorp.com.

About CinRx Pharma

CinRx Pharma is a hub-and-spoke, multi-asset clinical development organization advancing a diverse portfolio of high-impact medicines. Backed by a strategic partnership with a leading CRO, deep access to capital and insights from thousands of development programs, CinRx identifies, funds and advances promising drugs through clinical development. CinRx Pharma is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, visit www.CinRx.com.

Graviton BioScience Corporation

Melanie Glickman

Melanie.Glickman@gravitoncorp.com

CinRx Pharma

Jason Westerheide, Chief Business Officer

jwesterheide@cinrx.com