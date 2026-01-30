Government of Canada announces the new Chairperson of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the designation of a new Chairperson for the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB ).

Anie Perrault, a member of the PMPRB, was designated as Chairperson until August 9, 2028. Ms. Perrault, a lawyer by training with more than 30 years of professional experience in the public and private sector, was previously designated Vice-Chairperson of the Board in August 2023. Ms. Perrault will continue to be supported by Board members Dr. Emily Reynen, Mr. Peter Moreland-Giraldeau and Ms. Sharon Blady.

The PMPRB is an arm's-length organization of the government, that protects the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly-qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent, and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"I congratulate Ms. Perrault on her designation as the Chairperson. Her knowledge and leadership were critical in helping the Board finalize its new Guidelines to monitor and review drug prices. I'm pleased she will continue guiding the Board going forward on its important role in protecting and informing Canadians on the price of patented medicines."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel



Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act .

. The PMPRB is also responsible for reporting on trends in pharmaceutical sales and pricing for all medicines and for reporting on research and development spending by patentees.

On January 26, 2026, the PMPRB's new Guidelines

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)