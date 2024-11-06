Globus Medical Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Worldwide net sales were $625.7 million, an increase of 63.1%

GAAP net income for the quarter was $51.8 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.38 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.83

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $193.7 million, or 31.0% of net sales

“Our third quarter results reflect the enduring strength of our business. We’ve continued to deliver on our business objectives to drive sales growth, launch new products, and execute our integration plans, all while delivering strong financial results,” said Dan Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We strive to move with a sense of urgency to deliver innovations that improve the quality of life of patients with musculoskeletal disorders.”

“The execution of our objectives is clearly visible in our third quarter financial results,” commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “We delivered meaningful sales growth across our portfolio and generated strong earnings growth, all of which delivered record operating and free cash results in the quarter, while continuing to invest for the long-term. We look to close the remainder of the year with momentum and build upon this as we enter into 2025.”

Worldwide net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $625.7 million, an as-reported increase of 63.1% over the third quarter of 2023. U.S. net sales for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 60.3% compared to the third quarter of 2023. International net sales increased by 74.8% over the third quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and increased by 76.2% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased volume of spine product sales and enabling technology products and services.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $51.8 million, an increase over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.38, compared to $0.01 for the third quarter of 2023. The GAAP net income increase was primarily driven by strong sales, as well as a decrease in acquisition related costs in the current period as compared to the prior period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2024, which excludes, among other costs, both acquisition-related and restructuring costs, was $0.83, compared to $0.57 in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 45.2%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $203.7 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $161.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.

2024 Annual Guidance

The Company raised its guidance for full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.49 to $2.50 billion, and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.00. The revised non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance includes a $0.09 impact of no longer adjusting for the acquisition of in-process research and development.



Conference Call Information

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2024 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.

In addition, for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

Safe Harbor Statements

All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive business and our ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the integration, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 625,705 $ 383,639 $ 1,862,062 $ 951,942 Cost of Sales and Operating expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 270,515 135,390 772,042 282,688 Research and development 35,380 29,329 130,346 71,758 Selling, general and administrative 240,738 156,206 727,567 398,691 Provision for litigation, net (676 ) 2,924 628 184 Amortization of intangibles 30,076 13,761 89,461 22,909 Acquisition-related costs (3,617 ) 45,625 12,535 52,693 Restructuring costs 5,191 — 23,766 — Operating income/(loss) 48,098 404 105,717 123,019 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net (775 ) 7,920 (5,004 ) 22,711 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) 10,279 (5,314 ) (5,795 ) (5,649 ) Other income/(expense) (570 ) (475 ) 1,137 318 Total other income/(expense), net 8,934 2,131 (9,662 ) 17,380 Income/(loss) before income taxes 57,032 2,535 96,055 140,399 Income tax provision/(benefit) 5,196 1,537 19,576 32,560 Net income/(loss) $ 51,836 $ 998 $ 76,479 $ 107,839 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities 912 2,641 1,783 6,979 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 3,976 (2,310 ) 1,446 (1,085 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax 4,888 331 3,229 5,894 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 56,724 $ 1,329 $ 79,708 $ 113,733 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 135,615 113,537 135,390 104,762 Diluted 138,062 115,245 137,245 110,058

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 622,766 $ 467,292 Short-term marketable securities 71,940 50,497 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $23,542 and $8,934, respectively 588,047 503,235 Inventories 717,703 848,135 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 50,924 44,580 Income taxes receivable 5,149 1,635 Total current assets 2,056,529 1,915,374 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $505,982 and $425,695, respectively 567,822 586,932 Operating lease right of use assets 52,824 59,931 Long-term marketable securities 12,297 75,428 Intangible assets, net 842,778 924,603 Goodwill 1,431,666 1,434,540 Other assets 76,643 78,590 Deferred income taxes 45,485 10,685 Total assets $ 5,086,044 $ 5,086,083 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,537 $ 56,671 Accrued expenses 255,260 240,460 Operating lease liabilities 11,040 11,967 Income taxes payable 4,174 3,845 Senior convertible notes 437,142 — Business acquisition liabilities 32,110 61,035 Deferred revenue 20,802 18,369 Total current liabilities 818,065 392,347 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 81,748 78,323 Operating lease liabilities 86,376 91,037 Senior convertible notes — 417,400 Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities 7,475 84,421 Other liabilities 22,983 24,596 Total liabilities 1,016,647 1,088,124 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 113,474,233 and 113,905,565 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 113 114 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 2,949,917 2,870,749 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (6,963 ) (10,192 ) Retained earnings 1,126,308 1,137,266 Total equity 4,069,397 3,997,959 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,086,044 $ 5,086,083

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 76,479 $ 107,839 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development 12,613 — Depreciation and amortization 185,796 73,571 Amortization of premiums on marketable securities (119 ) 730 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 16,194 6,700 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 168,097 19,065 Amortization of 2025 Note fair value step up 19,973 — Stock-based compensation expense 42,284 40,297 Allowance for expected credit losses 15,667 4,284 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 8,608 4,431 Change in deferred income taxes (92,723 ) (45,990 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 2,687 1,466 Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (18,084 ) (2,370 ) Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment (2,354 ) — (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable (100,545 ) (36,953 ) Inventories (17,973 ) (58,978 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,108 ) (1,280 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable 1,294 (7,952 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 389 20,579 Income taxes payable/receivable (4,876 ) 13,386 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 310,299 138,825 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (13,366 ) (100,643 ) Maturities of marketable securities 47,746 214,430 Sales of marketable securities 9,644 219,987 Purchases of property and equipment (98,318 ) (55,393 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (17,635 ) (296,028 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (71,929 ) (17,647 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities (37,003 ) (5,908 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 41,156 11,357 Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation (6,795 ) — Repurchase of common stock (84,787 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (87,429 ) 5,449 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 4,533 2,527 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 155,474 129,154 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 467,292 150,466 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 622,766 $ 279,620 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 117,474 $ 65,171 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive Merger $ — $ 2,153,860 Accrued purchases of property and equipment $ 4,802 $ 5,971

Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 587,402 $ 355,978 $ 1,755,011 $ 864,440 Enabling Technologies 38,303 27,661 107,051 87,502 Total net sales $ 625,705 $ 383,639 $ 1,862,062 $ 951,942

Liquidity and Capital Resources:

September 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 622,766 $ 467,292 Short-term marketable securities 71,940 50,497 Long-term marketable securities 12,297 75,428 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 707,003 $ 593,217

The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a year-to-date impact of 0.7% on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 51,836 $ 998 $ 76,479 $ 107,839 Interest (income)/expense, net 775 (7,920 ) 5,004 (22,711 ) Provision for income taxes 5,196 1,537 19,576 32,560 Depreciation and amortization 66,947 37,388 185,796 73,571 EBITDA 124,754 32,003 286,855 191,259 Stock-based compensation expense 11,356 9,877 36,530 27,418 Provision for litigation, net (676 ) 2,924 628 184 Merger and acquisition-related costs (1) 61,160 64,883 185,160 72,067 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments — 268 (267 ) 268 Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (8,912 ) 2,898 (2,354 ) 2,898 Restructuring costs 6,009 — 31,542 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 193,691 $ 112,852 $ 538,094 $ 294,094 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 8.3 % 0.3 % 4.1 % 11.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 31.0 % 29.4 % 28.9 % 30.9 %

(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, include the following:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) Amortization of inventory fair value step up $ 60,756 $ 19,065 $ 168,097 $ 19,065 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities (4,133 ) 1,470 8,610 4,576 Employee-related costs 3,574 34,004 5,031 34,004 Other acquisition-related costs (a) 963 10,344 3,422 14,422 Merger and acquisition-related costs $ 61,160 $ 64,883 $ 185,160 $ 72,067 (a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, investment banking and consulting fees.

Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income/(loss) $ 51,836 $ 998 $ 76,479 $ 107,839 Provision for litigation, net (676 ) 2,924 628 184 Amortization of intangibles 30,076 13,761 89,461 22,909 Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 61,160 64,883 185,160 72,067 Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (8,912 ) 2,898 (2,354 ) 2,898 Restructuring Costs 6,009 — 31,542 — Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments — 268 (267 ) 268 Tax effect of adjusting items (25,507 ) (20,201 ) (78,454 ) (23,260 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 113,986 $ 65,531 $ 302,195 $ 182,905

(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 625,705 $ 383,639 $ 1,862,062 $ 951,942 Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles) 270,515 135,390 772,042 282,688 Amortization of Intangibles 23,841 9,526 66,593 15,408 Gross Profit 331,349 238,723 1,023,427 653,846 Amortization of inventory fair value step up 60,756 19,065 168,097 19,065 Amortization of Intangibles 23,841 9,526 66,593 15,408 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 415,946 $ 267,314 $ 1,258,117 $ 688,319 Gross Profit % of Net Sales 53.0 % 62.2 % 55.0 % 68.7 % Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales 66.5 % 69.7 % 67.6 % 72.3 %

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.38 $ 0.01 $ 0.56 $ 0.98 Dilution attributable to Convertible Notes — — — 0.03 Provision for litigation, net (0.00 ) 0.03 — 0.03 Amortization of intangibles 0.22 0.12 0.65 0.22 Merger and acquisition -related costs (1) 0.44 0.56 1.35 0.68 Net (gain) loss from strategic investments — — (0.00 ) — Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts (0.06 ) 0.03 (0.02 ) 0.03 Restructuring costs 0.04 — 0.23 — Tax effect of adjusting items (0.18 ) (0.18 ) (0.57 ) (0.22 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.57 $ 2.20 $ 1.75

*amounts might not add due to rounding

(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203,655 $ 50,484 $ 310,299 $ 138,825 Purchases of property and equipment (41,952 ) (21,534 ) (98,318 ) (55,393 ) Free cash flow $ 161,703 $ 28,950 $ 211,981 $ 83,432

Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 495,789 $ 309,315 60.3 % $ — 60.3 % International 129,916 74,324 74.8 % (1,030 ) 76.2 % Total net sales $ 625,705 $ 383,639 63.1 % $ (1,030 ) 63.4 %

Nine Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency September 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 1,478,174 $ 788,924 87.4 % $ — 87.4 % International 383,888 163,018 135.5 % (6,600 ) 139.5 % Total net sales $ 1,862,062 $ 951,942 95.6 % $ (6,600 ) 96.3 %

The following table reconciles previously disclosed Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance to current Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance.

Non-GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance Adjustments:

Year Ended December 31, 2024 Low End High End Previously disclosed non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance $ 2.80 $ 2.90 Removal of Acquisition of in-process research and development adjustment (0.09 ) (0.09 ) Increase to guidance 0.19 0.19 Current non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance $ 2.90 $ 3.00