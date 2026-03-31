Global Medtech CDMO Market Grows to $96.5B in 2025 as Pharma-Medtech Convergence Emerges as a Defining Accelerator

Alira Health’s annual CDMO medtech report highlights growth, consolidation, and capability expansion; market projected to reach $143.6B by 2030 at an 8.3% CAGR

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alira Health, a global healthcare consulting and research organization, today released its sixth annual report on the state of the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market in medtech, analyzing trends and data from 2025. The findings show the global market reached $96.5 billion, reflecting 8.4% year-over-year growth. The market is projected to grow to $143.6 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

This year’s findings point to pharma–medtech convergence as a defining accelerator of growth, driving increased demand for integrated capabilities across drug and device development and manufacturing.

Key findings from the report include:

Drug delivery systems lead as largest and fastest-growing segment : Valued at $15.2 billion in 2025, the segment is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR through 2030, driven by demand for combination products and the continued expansion of GLP-1 therapies.

: Valued at $15.2 billion in 2025, the segment is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR through 2030, driven by demand for combination products and the continued expansion of GLP-1 therapies. Deal activity reflects accelerating consolidation and strategic focus : A total of 54 global deals were completed in 2025, with activity accelerating in the second half of the year. 22% of transactions targeted drug delivery, as consolidation increasingly centers on CDMOs capable of bridging pharma and medtech development cycles.

: A total of 54 global deals were completed in 2025, with activity accelerating in the second half of the year. 22% of transactions targeted drug delivery, as consolidation increasingly centers on CDMOs capable of bridging pharma and medtech development cycles. Capability expansion supports integrated drug-device delivery: CDMOs are expanding beyond traditional manufacturing into analytical testing, formulation support, and fill-finish services. Investments in micro-molding (37%), sterile packaging (43%), and precision machining (46%) were prominent across 2025 deals, reflecting growing pressure to deliver drug and device as a single integrated system.



“The medtech CDMO industry is undergoing a profound shift,” said Gabriele Brambilla, CEO, Alira Health. “The boundaries between pharma and medtech are dissolving, and CDMOs are evolving from manufacturers into indispensable strategic partners. Their ability to combine expertise in design and development, advanced manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing and tooling, and other specialized capabilities is becoming critical. This convergence, alongside sustained market growth and continued consolidation, is fundamentally reshaping how therapies reach patients.”

As the market continues to evolve, CDMOs that can integrate cross-sector expertise and deliver end-to-end solutions are expected to be best positioned to capture future growth.

The full 2026 CDMO medtech report is now available for download. This report was developed in partnership with MassMEDIC, the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council, which is the largest regional medtech association in the US and Alira Health’s medtech community partner.

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global healthcare consultancy redefining evidence generation through patient partnerships. By uniting strategic consulting, CRO services, and technology, the company supports life sciences organizations in accelerating development, improving access, and delivering measurable outcomes across the product lifecycle. To learn more about Alira Health, please visit alirahealth.com.

CONTACT: Alira Health: Susan Irving – susan.irving@alirahealth.com