Global Hemp Group Appoints Mickey Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer, Appoints Davidson & Company as Auditor

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Global Hemp Group Inc.("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mickey Goldstein, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Goldstein succeeds Christopher Cherry.Ms. Goldstein is Director, Accounting Advisory at Crowe MacKay LLP, where she provides strategic financial and advisory services to private and public companies across North America. She brings particular depth in the mining and technology sectors, with experience in complex corporate transactions, including restructurings, acquisitions, and initial public offerings. Her practice also encompasses prospectus filings, public financings, and cross-border securities compliance.Ms. Goldstein also serves as a fractional CFO for Canadian publicly listed companies, giving her direct experience with the operational, reporting, and governance demands of public-company management. Her background as a former public-company auditor, combined with her current executive-level advisory role, positions her to bridge technical accounting matters with practical strategic decision-making as the Company advances its next phase of growth.In addition, at the request of the Company, DMCL LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("DMCL") has resigned as auditor of the Company effective October 22, 2026. The Board of Directors has appointed Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson") as auditor of the Company effective October 22, 2026, to fill the resulting vacancy and to hold office until the Annual General Meeting of the Company.There were no reservations in DMCL's audit reports in connection with the two most recently completed fiscal years. There are no reportable events (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and DMCL.The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviewed the proposed change of auditor and recommended the appointment of Davidson. The Board of Directors approved the change of auditor and the appointment of Davidson. The Company's notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from DMCL and Davidson, will be filed on SEDAR+ in accordance with applicable securities laws.Tel: 778-726-2900To view the source version of this press release, please visit