Global Hemp Group Applies for Partial Revocation Order and Announces Proposed Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG0) ("" or the "") announces that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("") for a partial revocation order (the "") in connection with the failure-to-file cease trade order ("") issued against the Company on April 15, 2025, for failing to file certain continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "") within the prescribed timeframes under applicable securities laws.If the Partial Revocation Order is granted, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "") of up to 16,000,000 units (each, a "") at a price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $400,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a ""). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years following the closing of the Proposed Financing. The FFCTO will remain in effect until such time as the BCSC may grant a full revocation order.The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Proposed Financing to (i) pay fees to its auditor, accountants and other service providers, as well as audit, accounting, legal and filing fees to be incurred in preparing and filing all outstanding Documents, (ii) fulfill its operational and contractual commitments, and (iii) satisfy its operating expenses to ensure the continuity of the Company's business during such time. If and when the Proposed Financing is completed and the Company has filed all such outstanding financial statements and continuous disclosure records, the Company intends to apply for a full revocation of the FFCTO and ask that trading of its Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange be reinstated.In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Proposed Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Proposed Financing.Prior to completion of the Proposed Financing, each Investor will receive a copy of the FFCTO and the Partial Revocation Order, and will be required to provide a signed and dated acknowledgement to the Company that all of the Company's securities, including the Common Shares issued in connection with the Proposed Financing, will remain subject to the FFCTO until such order is fully revoked. The granting of the Partial Revocation Order by the BCSC does not guarantee the issuance of a full revocation order in the future.This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Financing will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG0) is currently focused on two key business segments - Industrial Hemp and Health & Wellness (Biopharma). The Industrial Hemp division's primary focus lies in the environmental uses of hemp for construction and hemp for sustainable bio-energy sources, both contributing to a carbon-negative footprint. The Health and Wellness Division is focused on the acquisition of exclusive licensing of patents and IP. The Company's R&D Division, led by Prof. Victor M. Castaño, a prominent figure in applied science and technology from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, focuses on GHG's broader strategy to leverage the growing opportunities in the industrial hemp sector.Tel: 778-726-2900To view the source version of this press release, please visit