Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules

MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) announces the launch1 of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules. Glenmark’s Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Vitamin K 1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL of Hospira, Inc., ANDA 087955.

According to IQVIA™ sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Vitamin K 1 Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $19.7 million*.

Commenting on the launch, Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head, North America, said, “We are excited to announce the launch of Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules, growing our portfolio of products within the institutional channel, while also strengthening our commitment to bring to market quality and affordable alternatives for patients.”

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a research–led, global pharmaceutical company, having a presence across Branded, Generics, and OTC segments; with a focus on therapeutic areas of respiratory, dermatology and oncology. The company has 11 world-class manufacturing facilities spread across 4 continents, and operations in over 80 countries. In Vivo/Scrip 100 positions Glenmark amongst the Top 100 Companies Ranked by R&D and Pharmaceutical Sales, 2022; while Generics Bulletin/In Vivo places it in the Top 50 Generics and Biosimilars Companies Ranked by Sales, 2022. Glenmark’s Green House Gas (GHG) emission reduction targets have been approved in 2023 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), making it only the second pharmaceutical company in India to achieve this. The organization has impacted more than 3 million lives over the last decade through its CSR interventions. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com. You can follow us on LinkedIn (Glenmark Pharmaceuticals) and Instagram (glenmark_pharma).

References:

1Glenmark’s Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL Single Dose Ampules is only approved for the indication(s) listed in Glenmark’s approved label.

2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents. Note: IQVIA data obtained by Glenmark is only available for all approved RLD indications. Glenmark’s product is only approved for the indications listed in Glenmark’s approved label and is not marketed for all RLD indications.

*IQVIA™ National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, November 2024

