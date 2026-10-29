Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inaugurates U.S. Distribution Center in Allentown

Lehigh Valley facility serves as Glenmark's central U.S. distribution hub, shipping prescription and over-the-counter medicines to 321 locations in 43 states.

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA (Glenmark) inaugurated its Allentown distribution center, marking a significant expansion of the company's U.S. operations and supply-chain infrastructure. The milestone was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tours attended by Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk, Pennsylvania State Senator Jarrett Coleman, Pennsylvania State Representative Ana Tiburcio, and representatives from the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation, Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Board Lehigh Valley, Lehigh County, and Upper Macungie Township.

Located on a 6.5-acre campus, the approximately 160,000-square-foot facility is Glenmark's largest distribution center in North America and the company's sole U.S. distribution hub. The center's 45 employees support operations, quality and administration, supporting the shipment of prescription and over-the-counter medicines to 321 locations in 43 states.

"Glenmark has served U.S. patients for more than two decades, and we continue to invest in the people and capabilities that enable us to serve patients, customers and partners across the country," said Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. "Our growing U.S. platform spans innovation, manufacturing and distribution, and the Allentown distribution center is an important part of that commitment. We chose the Lehigh Valley for its exceptional workforce, strong community, and proximity to our customers and U.S. headquarters. We are proud to operate a central distribution hub that helps keep Glenmark's medicines moving to patients nationwide from right here in the Lehigh Valley."

The center operates in accordance with applicable U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration requirements. Its capabilities include controlled-room-temperature storage, refrigerated cold-chain storage, and DEA-compliant cage and vault storage. Since beginning operations, the facility has shipped more than 61 million units across the United States.

The Allentown distribution center is the latest in a series of investments reflecting Glenmark's continued commitment to the United States and its focus on strengthening the American pharmaceutical supply chain. Glenmark employs close to 400 people nationwide and has invested nearly $1 billion in its U.S. research and manufacturing capabilities, including nearly $400 million in its FDA-approved manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina. The company maintains a portfolio of 229 FDA-authorized products supporting approximately 90 million U.S. prescriptions annually.

"Glenmark's investment in our region is the latest reminder that the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos are at the forefront of American manufacturing and innovation," said Congressman Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA-07). "This new facility will help create jobs, strengthen our local economy, and expand America's domestic pharmaceutical supply chain. Investments like these are important to ensuring Americans have reliable access to the medications they need."

"An investment like this strengthens the entire Lehigh Valley region, and Allentown is proud to be part of that regional economy," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk. "Projects like this create opportunities for our residents to access well-paying jobs, build careers, and contribute to the continued growth and success of our region."

Safety and sustainability are central to the facility's daily operations. Employees follow established procedures for emergency response, evacuation, shelter-in-place and medical emergencies. The site also incorporates energy-efficiency measures, waste reduction, recycling, and smarter packaging and optimized delivery routes.

The Allentown center joins Glenmark's U.S. headquarters in Elmwood Park, New Jersey; its manufacturing facility in Monroe, North Carolina; and Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI), the company's wholly owned biotechnology subsidiary in New York, as part of Glenmark's growing U.S. footprint. Together, these operations support a connected U.S. platform spanning corporate operations, manufacturing, innovation and distribution.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a global, research‐led pharmaceutical company with a unique focus on innovation and accessibility. We pioneer transformative breakthrough therapies that aim to redefine treatment while expanding access to high-quality and affordable medicines for patients around the world. With 11 world-class manufacturing facilities across four continents, supported by six cutting-edge R&D centres, and a commercial footprint in 80+ countries, we deliver a diversified portfolio across branded, innovative, generics, and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark among the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies globally by pharmaceutical sales for 2024. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

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SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals